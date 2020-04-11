First opinion: COVID-19 "immunity certificates,quot;: practical and ethical riddles

This column originally appeared in STAT, a health and medical website that offers ambitious coverage of the coronavirus. Let's go here for more stories about the virus. Try STAT Plus for exclusive biotechnology, pharmacy and life science analysis. And check out STAT COVID-19 Tracker.

The understandable focus of the media is now on the number of people hospitalized and dying from COVID-19. However, most Americans who develop this disease will recover on their own after experiencing flu-like symptoms. Some experts see them as a resource to restart the economy and want to formalize their status with the documents to prove it. We need to think them over first. German researchers have proposed testing 100,000 people to detect antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and to grant "certificates of immunity,quot; to those who have these antibodies, which presumably makes them resistant to reinfection. The UK has raised the idea of ​​"Covid passports,quot;, Italy is discussing the idea, and it is also being raised in the United States. Immunity certificates offer the attractive promise that an increasing number of people can stop taking refuge in their place and instead help the world come alive. They could play a role in the period before we have excellent treatments or an effective vaccine. But they raise questions about the science of immunity against COVID-19, about how such certificates would be provided and monitored, and, most importantly, about a country divided between the free and the confined.

Let's look at science first. No one knows whether SARS-CoV-2 infection confers immunity to reinfection and, if so, how strong that immunity is and how long it lasts. Not only is that information missing, but we cannot get it soon; It will be nine months before we can know if the antibodies last for a year.

People who survived severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2003, caused by a closely related coronavirus, had antibodies for at least several years. However, it is unknown whether those antibodies would prevent reinfection: SARS disappeared in the summer of 2004. Some other coronaviruses, several of which represent a large fraction of common colds, produce antibodies and immunity for just a few months. A questioned study found that some patients who recovered from COVID-19 had little or no antibody. And some scattered and poorly documented reports claim that some people who recovered from COVID-19 have re-infected themselves with the coronavirus.

The best current estimate is that SARS-CoV-2 infection provides some immunity, probably between the few months of some cold-causing coronaviruses and the several years for SARS. Assuming that is true, how should we determine if someone has immunity to COVID-19?

The best way would be to test people directly for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. (This is not the same as the infection detection test, which looks for the genetic material of the virus.) Antibody tests are well understood, and research laboratories and companies around the world are developing such tests to detect antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. The Food and Drug Administration recently allowed one of those tests to be used. More will follow.

But no test is perfect. Some detect antibodies that do not exist (false positives), others lose antibodies that do exist (false negatives). False positives can be a particular problem here, as a test can be positive for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 when it actually detects antibodies against coronaviruses that cause cold.

In normal times, a test is not used until its accuracy and false positive and false negative rates have been carefully tested and optimized. But these are not normal times. Such optimization has not yet been done for any of the tests in progress, and it is unclear how long that process will take.

Antibody tests are not the only way to decide that an individual is immune to SARS-CoV-2. We could assume that those who have had the disease are now immune and issue them immunity certificates. But how will we know they had COVID-19? Will the applicant need to show a positive virus test to justify a certificate? Without such tests, it can be difficult to know for sure whether someone actually had COVID-19 or had something else, like the flu, with similar symptoms. But many people with COVID-19 symptoms have been unable to get coronavirus tests and have even been told not to try.

Verifying applicants' claims and identities is another problem. If immunity certificates provide benefits, people will want them. They may be willing to provide bogus lab test results (I imagine an entire underground industry will emerge to meet this demand) or they could lie about their own past symptoms. Some people would use someone else's immunity certificate, unless they had a photograph similar to a driver's license and required identifying information or fingerprints, retinal scans, or other identity verification, posing new privacy concerns. And a black market for counterfeit immunity certificates would likely emerge.

The stakes are high. If a non-immune person has a certificate of immunity, by mistake, fraud, or other reason, that person could contract the disease, with or without symptoms, and pass it on to others.

Those are the easy problems. These are the most difficult: if we had accurate enough immunity certificates, how should we use them?

Employers or governments could require that only people with immunity certificates be able to work in jobs that involve substantial human contact, such as healthcare, food, services, retail, transportation, and more. Restaurants, bars, sporting events, concerts or other so-called public accommodations. could admit only those with immunity certificates. Traveling by public transportation or the privilege of attending classes in person. could be limited to individuals with immunity certificates. But should are they so restricted?

These certificates are attractive, unless you are one of the many people who end up locked up in the world for reasons beyond their control. For you, it is discrimination: some people can work, play or travel while you cannot.

The legal problems are not clear. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) may be the most relevant federal statute, but it is only activated by a disability. Having a COVID-19 infection may be a disability, but can you have a normal immune system, one without evidence of a previous infection, a disability? If so, how would the act's "direct threat,quot; exception apply? The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has issued some guidelines for employers, saying that COVID-19 qualifies for the "direct threat,quot; exception, but that it deals with infected or symptomatic individuals, not those who could become infected.

Other federal and state legal and constitutional rights may also be invoked, such as the Federal Rehabilitation Act, state statutes similar to the ADA or extensive state anti-discrimination legislation, and federal and state due process, equal protection, and possibly right to travel. .

An effective and widely accessible vaccine would alleviate some of these questions. But we would still have to deal with people who cannot be vaccinated (newborns, people with compromised immune systems, people with egg allergies and the like), as well as those who oppose vaccination.

Immunity certificates can turn out to be an important part of the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, as with everything in human affairs, they are complicated. And being wrong could do more harm than good. We need to think carefully about them, starting now.

Henry T. Greely, J.D., is a professor of law and a courtesy professor of genetics at Stanford University, where he directs the Stanford Center for Law and Biosciences and chairs the steering committee of the Stanford Center for Biomedical Ethics.

