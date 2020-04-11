Fire Department responds to department fire on mound – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Firefighters are at the scene of an apartment fire Saturday night in Mound, Minnesota.

According to the Orono Police Department, they responded to a call at approximately 4:52 p.m. Authorities say the fire occurred at the Lakewinds complex in the 4400 block of Wilshire Blvd.

Police say everyone is accounted for and there were some injuries, but they have no details on what they are at the moment.

This is an ongoing situation. Check with Up News Info again for updates.