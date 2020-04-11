Financial Aid Is On The Way As Soon As Next Week: News, Sports, Weather, Traffic And The Best Of LA / OC

COVID-19 Stimulus Package: Financial Aid Is On The Way As Soon As Next WeekSome Americans will receive their stimulus checks next week. Amy Johnson reports. 16 minutes ago

5-3 magnitude earthquake shook Mono Lake near the California-Nevada borderA 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border at 7:36 a.m., reports Amy Johnson. 55 minutes ago

Diaper delivery in Koreatown aims to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemicA diaper delivery was held Saturday in Koreatown. Joy Benedict reports. 1 hour before

Alex Biston Weather Forecast (April 11)We are waking up to temperatures of 40 to 50 degrees, with temperatures of up to 60 degrees in the afternoon. Alex Biston reports. 2 hours ago

Garth Kemp weather forecastAs scattered rains leave Southland, the warmer weather and sunnier days are yet to come. 10 hours ago

BTS announces 2 days of streaming concerts after coronavirus pandemicAs the artists continue to explore new ways to interact with their fans, the K-Pop sensation BTS has announced that it will bring concerts directly to their living rooms. 10 hours ago

Orange County gym creates home gyms for clients during coronavirus closingsThe owner of the Orange County gym, like all nonessential businesses, was forced to close. He removed all of the gym equipment and analyzed it to create home gyms for clients. 11 hours ago

The San Bernardino mountains closed for playing in the snowA large amount of snow has fallen in the San Bernardino mountains, but authorities say snow play is not allowed during coronavirus orders to stay home. 11 hours ago

Coronavirus: facial covers are required in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles County to continue next weekThe order requiring everyone in Beverly Hills to cover their faces while in public went into effect and comes with a hefty fine of up to $ 1,000. 11 hours ago

USC coronavirus antibody testing began FridayHundreds of Angelenos will participate in a new pilot test for antibodies against the coronavirus this Friday and Saturday. 11 hours ago

& # 39; The biggest decision I have had to make & # 39;: Trump will announce the Council to & # 39; Open our country & # 39; next weekThe president's current guidelines for social distancing and mitigation run through April 30, and he's weighing what to do beyond that. When and how to reopen the nation's economy, Trump said, is the most important decision to make. 12 hours ago

The need for security guards increases, job opportunities available amid the coronavirus crisisWith so many businesses closed or partially closed during the coronavirus pandemic, security guards are apparently in high demand, and not just in storefronts. 14 hours ago

Help available for healthcare workers who need child careAt his briefing on Friday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a new initiative to support all hospital workers and their families to ensure that no essential worker has to miss a shift due to lack of child care. 14 hours ago

Birthday surprise from a 7-year-old cancer patientJoshua Hamlin, 7, received a surprise from the Santa Ana Police Department earlier today as they passed by his house, sirens blasting at full volume to wish him a happy birthday. 15 hours ago

The mass of Good Friday will be broadcast live from the Cathedral of Our Lady of the AngelsAmid a global pandemic and orders of social estrangement, Christians around the world will keep Good Friday safe from home. 16 hours ago

Coronavirus: Almost 95% of all Angelenos support safer ordering at homeNew data from a Loyola Marymount University survey shows that nearly 95% of Angelenos support the implemented Safer at Home orders and 59% said the local government response was correct, although 1 in 5 reported not having no one to depend on. watch out. 16 hours ago

Preschool Teacher Out of Work Gets $ 400 Parking Ticket Despite COVID ClosureMayor Eric Garcetti told us that we are safer at home, so that is what Lisa Perelman has been doing for the past three weeks. 16 hours ago

Westminster Drive-Thru COVID-19, antibody tests attract long linesOrange County residents hoping to obtain a COVID-19 test or an antibody test at this traffic test center may have to wait in lines for up to six hours. 16 hours ago

Los Angeles County Order "Safer at Home,quot; extended through May 15; Cloth masks now mandatory in essential businessesThe Los Angeles County "home security,quot; order was extended through May 15. 16 hours ago

COVID-19 survivor participated in experimental treatment of artificial antibodiesCOVID-19 survivor Samantha Mottet participated in an experimental treatment using a drug called "leronlimab,quot;, which may have been responsible for her strong recovery. 16 hours ago

Prosecutors publish photos of Lori Loughlin's daughters on rowing machines as part of the college admission scandal trialIn response to a motion by actress Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli to dismiss the college admission scandal case against them, federal prosecutors released photos of the couple's two daughters on rowing machines Wednesday. . 16 hours ago

Los Angeles County Order Safer for Home Extended Through May 15The Los Angeles County home security order was extended until May 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak, authorities announced Friday, while all members of the public must now cover their faces when entering an essential business. 16 hours ago

Second USNS Mercy crew member tests positive on COVID-19A second crew member on board the naval hospital ship USNS Mercy has tested positive for COVID-19, the ship's captain told CBSLA on Friday. 16 hours ago