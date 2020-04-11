Filmfare Recommends: Debut of Hits for Top Heroines Over the Years

As we mentioned earlier, debuts have a sacred space in the hearts and minds of people in the industry. If some actors start out with great success, they are automatically marked for success. However, most of our famous heroines, like Nargis, Madhubala, Rekha, Sridevi, and Madhuri, proved success much later than their debut movies. Perception still persists and has grown stronger over the years, perhaps because we are all running toward instant gratification today. A while back we brought you a list of hit debut movies by male stars and, continuing the process, here is a list of movies that made the heroines who debuted in them overnight hits.

CID (1956)

Although Waheeda Rehman was not the main heroine of the film, who was Shakila, the CID more or less revolved around Waheeda. Directed by Raj Khosla and starring Dev Anand as an inspector in the special branch of the police, the film had her portrayed a fatal woman. She was the bad girl who attracted the hero, fed him false leads, and then, in love with his good looks, decides to help him after all and take care of him when he's sick. He also gets a little hooked on her charm despite knowing her true nature. In the end, he plans to do the right thing by agreeing to testify against the wrongdoers and being shot for it. It was a performance that went through a full arc and made her navigate a complex range of emotions. The song Jaata kahan hai deewane, illustrated in it, was cut by the censors, allegedly because they found that the word Fify was objectionable. However, he did get the fabulous Kahin pe nigahen.

Dil Deke Dekho (1959)

Asha Parekh was no stranger to movies, having been a child artist in quite a few. He was only 16 years old when he debuted in this direction for Nasir Hussain alongside Shammi Kapoor. The director somehow repeated the basic plot of his own debut film, Tumsa Nahin Dekha (1957), but added so many twists and turns that it is not fully understood, even after repeated visits. Asha Parekh plays a wealthy heiress who is courted by three men. She falls in love with the most handsome, Shammi Kapoor, of course, but discovers that he may not be what he claims to be. The plot of the film abounds with mistaken identities, lost object antics, and a hint of revenge as well. The charm and energy of Shammi Kapoor and the elven grace of Asha Parekh make us sit through the various twists and turns of the plot. Usha Khanna also made her songwriting debut with the film. The title song and other numbers like Yaar chulbula hai and Hum tum aur yeh sama are still popular today.

Love in simla (1960)

Sadhana was portrayed as the starring opposite of producer Sashadhar Mukherjee's son Joy Mukherjee. The sparkling romance was directed by RK Nayyar, who later became her husband. Her signature hairstyle from the film, said to be based on Audrey Hepburn's looks, inspired a fashion revolution and came to be called Sadhna's cut. The plot of the film was a play about the Cinderella story. Sonia (Sadhana) 's simple looks make her the smirk of her smug cousin and her friends, until she transforms with the help of her fairy grandmother (Durga Khote) and makes charming suitor Dev (Joy Mukherjee) fall in love her. . Sadhna acted confidently and her chemistry with Joy was a joy to behold. The forgotten composer Iqbal Qureshi gave the music.

Junglee (1961)

Saira Banu was only 16 years old when she faced Shammi Kapoor in Junglee. She has been called the Venus of the East and left the audience captivated by her beauty. The movie may have belonged to Shammi Kapoor, but viewers only had eyes for her in the movie. Shammi Kapoor has been raised by a strict mother (Lalita Pawar) who does not believe in laughter or in mixing with people who belong to a lower social position than her own. He follows his dictation to a T, but changes his stance when he is caught in a snowstorm in the company of an ordinary girl, Rajkumar (Saira Banu). He ends up falling in love with her and this change of opinion makes him support his sister who has secretly married an employee who works for her company and carries her son. For the first time in his life, he rebels against his mother for love and makes her understand that it is not money or power, but how good or bad people are. Saira was the trust personified in the film and one never felt like she was acting alongside an established star. Shankar-Jaikishan was outdone in the music department. All the songs were successful, the most famous was Yahoo! Chahe koi mujhe junglee kahe.

Cashmere Ki Kali (1961)

Although Sharmila Tagore had worked with Satyajit Ray on Bengali films like Apur Sansar (1959) and Devi (1960), Kashmir Ki Kali was her debut in the glamorous world of Hindi commercial cinema. Directed by Shakti Samanta, the film made her fall in love with the rebel star Shammi Kapoor in the beautiful valleys of Kashmir. While the two lovers enjoy a fairy tale romance, the film has subplots galore containing long-lost children, mistaken identities, crime, punishment, and redemption. You don't really care about the story because the main pair is a delight to watch. The attraction between them is almost palpable. It has one of the best-represented songs in Bollywood history: Yeh chand sa roshan chehra, filmed in shikaras floating on Dal Lake. OP Nayyar surpassed himself in the music department, producing hit songs like Subhanallah haseen chehra, Deewana hua badal, Isharon isharon mein dil lene wale and many more. The film was a resounding success and Sharmila became one of the main lights of Hindi cinema in the 60s.

Guddi (1971)

Although he has acted in Sathanajit Ray Mahanagar (1963) in a supporting role, Guddi is Jaya Bhaduri's debut film when it comes to Hindi cinema. She played a schoolgirl obsessed with the actor, Dharmendra, in the movie. She is so interested in him that she even refuses to marry the man meant for her, saying that she cannot love another since she is totally in love with the actor. Her uncle (Utpal Dutt) meets Dharmendra and asks him to help her in the situation. The actor has to play a different role for the girl to realize the difference between the reel and real life. It was a powerful performance by the youngsters and she came to rule the hearts and minds of the audience as the good girl next door after the release of the film.

Sargam (1979)

Jaya Prada became an overnight sensation after the release of this musical. Its classical beauty was compared to the statues of Ajanta. Directed by K. Viswanath, it was a remake of his previous Telugu film Siri Siri Muvva (1976). Rishi Kapoor played the lead actor in the film. Jaya Prada reprized her role as a silent dancer from the original in the film. She dazzled the Hindi cinema audience with her classic dances. Laxmikant-Pyarelal gave many wonderful songs in the movie. The Dafli wale song sung by Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar became very popular and has not even lost its magic now.

Parineeta (2005)

Vidya Balan made her acting debut in director Pradeep Sarkar's Parineeta, based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1914 Bengali novel of the same name. Sarkar, who was making his directorial debut with the film, risked throwing a stranger into a love triangle where he faced established stars like Sanjay Dutt and Saif Ali Khan. Contrary to all expectations, she made this period her own romance. She became the reason why people watched the movie. And it was his rank as an actor, which was shown in the film, that drew the audience into repeated visions. She looked like a '60s heroine in the movie and justified Sarkar's confidence in her.

Gangster (2006)

It was Kangana Ranaut's debut film. She was a complex character who portrayed her as the mafia of an alcoholic gangster. Simran (Kangana) is the girlfriend of an Indian gangster Daya (Shiney Ahuja) who ran away with him to Seoul. While he is away on business, she meets an Indian singer named Akash (Emraan Hashmi) and falls in love with him. She becomes emotionally dependent on him and becomes pregnant with him. Daya beats Akash and tells Simran that he loves her and is willing to give honest life a chance because of her. He has arranged for him and her to return to their village in India. Their past reaches before they can. However, he can defeat his enemies, but is later captured by the police. Simran has betrayed him and she, in turn, is betrayed by Akash, who is an Indian police officer in disguise. After fatally injuring Akash one night, he commits suicide. Kangana's performance received much praise from both critics and the masses.

Om Shanti Om (2007)

Deepika Padukone's first Bollywood film, Om Shanti Om, directed by Farah Khan, had her double-role essay. The film was a modern recount of Bimal Roy's Madhumati (1958). Deepika played a fictional 70s superstar named Shantipriya who is killed by her husband, the filmmaker. A junior artist Om Prakash (Shah Rukh Khan) is in love with her and witnessed the incident. He could not save her and he also died due to an accident. His soul is reincarnated in the newborn son of a producer. Om Kapoor (SRK) is a big star but he still gets glimpses of his past birth. He devises a plan to apprehend the culprit by making a movie based on his memories starring him and a Shanti likeness, Sandhya (Deepika). But in the climax, the spirit of Shanti takes over and demands his own revenge. Deepika was the confidence personified in the film and she rehearsed the two roles with no problems.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

Directed by Aditya Chopra, it was Anushka Sharma's debut film. Shah Rukh Khan plays her kind husband. She had to marry him because of the circumstances, but she always yearned for a macho and cool couple. She meets one of those people when she joins a dance class. She dreams of winning an upcoming dance competition in the company of this new person. They both seem to be having an affair with each other. She never realizes that it is actually her own husband who has changed her appearance to properly woo her. The husband returns to his normal state at the climax and asks if she still wants to live with him. She collapses on that and then the duo wins the competition. Anushka was praised for the natural ease she showed in front of the camera. She didn't let the pressure of working with Shah Rukh and under such a prestigious cartel as YRF affect her even once and come out triumphant.