Field hospital built in Houston prior to COVID-19 surge – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Texas officials continue to prepare for an increase in hospital visits fueled by the new coronavirus.

In Houston and Dallas, medical shelters have been proactively created to ease the pressure on hospitals ahead of the surge in COVID-19 patients expected in the coming weeks.

Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is "beginning to slow the growth of the coronavirus,quot; and will issue an executive order next week that sets out how Texas will eventually reopen for business.

The state is under what amounts to an order to stay home until April 30.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)