Federal Agencies Warn Customers of Fraud Coronavirus Test Kits Found Online – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Since the outbreak began, several companies have announced home test kits for COVID-19.

But the US Food and Drug Administration. USA You have not yet approved home collection kits or consumer diagnostic tests.

Federal agencies, such as the FDA and the Federal Trade Commission, warn customers about fraudulent test kits circulating online.

"You don't want to pay for something and have your hard-earned dollars taken from you," said Reid Tepfer, an FTC attorney. "At the same time, you want accurate results you can trust."

Tepfer also urged consumers to be suspicious of the companies' dubious claims.

Legitimate companies have also announced their own releases.

Last month, Austin-based Everlywell announced that it would make 30,000 home tests available to the public.

But soon afterward, the FDA clarified that it had not approved such products, the company said it assigned the kits to healthcare providers.

"We are actively working with the FDA and hope that the COVID-19 test will be available in the home," said Christina Song, spokeswoman for Everlywell. "The test will come with approved components for easy sample collection and will include free telemedicine consultations with an independent physician for those who test positive for the diagnosis at home. We hope to make it available to the public soon. ”

Crystal Howell, an associate professor at the University of North Texas School of Pharmacology, said consumers had better wait until the FDA approves test products at home.

"Sometimes it's difficult to apply the test correctly," said Howell, whose clinical research focuses on infectious diseases.

The FDA states that the "preferred option,quot; for evaluating a patient is to rub the back of the nasal cavity through the nostril.

But Howell said that method can be difficult for untrained health professionals who can administer the test to themselves.

Howell said it is important that the home tests be accurate. Otherwise, false information could lead patients to pass the virus on to others without knowing it.

"When the FDA reviews these tests, they make sure it's safe to use and reliable," Howell said.

On its website, the FDA says it is currently working with test developers.

"The FDA sees the value of public health in expanding the availability of COVID-19 tests through safe and accurate tests that may include home collection, and we are actively working with test developers on this goal. "the agency's website states.

But for now, only healthcare providers can administer tests for COVID-19.

This week, the US Securities and Exchange Commission. USA It temporarily suspended the trade of a California company that claimed to offer an FDA-approved home test.