Famous figures who died of the new coronavirus

While some celebrities are fortunate to recover from the disease, others unfortunately lost the battle with COVID-19, which first originated in Wuhan, China.

The coronavirus has claimed thousands of lives amid its rapid spread around the world. Many prominent people came out to reveal that they contracted the virus, which first originated in Wuhan, China. Among them were Harvey weinstein, Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, as well as Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson.

While some celebrities were fortunate to recover from the disease, others unfortunately lost the battle with the virus, which is known to be more dangerous for older people, especially those with health problems. During the Coronavirus outbreak, we have lost some talented musicians, actors, comedians, and even members of the royal family.

See the list of famous figures who died from the Coronavirus novel below.

1. Joe Diffie

The musician died at the age of 61 years.

Veteran Country Music Star Joe Diffie He died on Sunday, March 29, just two days after it was revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. According to his publicist, the musician, who marked his big break in 1988, when Hank Thompson recorded his song "Love on the Rocks," died of complications related to the novel Coronavirus at the age of 61.

After the news of his death, music veteran. Travis Tritt He turned to social media to pay tribute to Joe. "Joe was a friend and touring partner with me in the 90s (sic). This is a big surprise to all of us in the country music community. Best condolences to Joe's family, friends and fans," he wrote. Also mourning his death were Charlie Daniels, Trace Adkins, Eli Young Band, Granger smith and Cole Swindell.

2. Lee Fierro

The veteran actress died at the age of 91.

Actress "Shark" Lee Fierro was among the stars that lost the battle with the coronavirus. The actress, known for her role as Jeffrey VoorheesThe mother, Mrs. Kinter in the 1975 film, died on April 4 of complications from the coronavirus. She was 91 years old.

"The only word I would think of when I think of Lee is dedication," recalled Kevin Ryan, artistic director and chairman of the board of directors for Martha & # 39; s Vineyard Times, the late actress, whose credits include "The Mistover Tale"." I saw her as an interpreter, director and businesswoman and then we became friends. She was my teacher and mentor. I would still call Lee for discussions and artistic commentary … She was very dedicated to the mission of teaching. She, no matter what it was, would stay there and do the job. "

3. Wallace Roney

The jazz trumpeter died at the age of 59.

News of the death of the Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Wallace Roney It hit the web on April 1. The musician, who was celebrated for his performances of Miles Davis' work, passed away Tuesday, March 31, at a Paterson, New Jersey, hospital at the age of 59 after contracting the Coronavirus, Covid- 19).

Its publicist Lydia Liebman confirmed the news in a statement saying: "I am saddened to confirm that the iconic trumpeter and jazz legend Wallace Roney passed away due to complications from Covid-19 this morning just before noon." She added: "Working with Wallace was and will continue to be one of the greatest privileges of my life. It was an honor to represent him and be part of his musical world. I cannot even begin to express how much I will miss him and him. Music."

Roney is survived by two children from his marriage to the late pianist Geri Allen, Barbara and Wallace Jr.

4. Hal Willner

The supervisor & # 39; SNL & # 39; died at the age of 64.

The world also mourned the death of Hal Willner, music producer and music supervisor. He died on April 7 of complications from the coronavirus at the age of 64. The Pennsylvania native passed away on Monday, April 6, with reports suggesting that "Saturday night live"The supervisor suffered symptoms consistent with the coronavirus in the days leading up to his death.

Judd Apatow was one of those who paid tribute to Willner. "Some people are a gift to the world," the actor tweeted. "They just put good things in and improve our lives." Alum "SNL" Julia Louis-Dreyfus"He also mourned his death, writing," Absolutely devastated to receive this news about my strange and charming friend, Hal. We are heartbroken. "

5. Adam Schlesinger

The Emmy winner died at the age of 52.

Emmy and Grammy Award-winning composer Adam Schlesinger He died on April 1 of complications from Coronavirus. Before his death, the "Stacy & # 39; s Mom" ​​singer was hospitalized after hiring COVID-19 in March, and a fan suggested he had been put into a medically induced coma.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love for Adam and his family," read a family statement at the time. "Adam was hospitalized with COVID-19. He is on a respirator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery. He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving, and we are cautiously optimistic. His family appreciates all the love and support." Schlesinger, who was nominated for an Oscar for the title song in Tom Hanks' 1996 film "That Thing You Do," was 52 years old.

6. Ken Shimura

The Japanese star died at the age of 70.

Japanese comedian Ken Shimura was another victim of the coronavirus. The star, which was called Japan Robin Williams, died on Sunday, March 29, nine days after being hospitalized with fever and pneumonia, which was later diagnosed as COVID-19.

The TV star, who got his big break with the Japanese rock band and comedy group The Drifters, was the first Japanese celebrity to reveal that he tested positive for Coronavirus despite the country's impressive success to date in limiting transmission. in the midst of the global pandemic. As of April 10, there were 5,347 people who tested positive for the new coronavirus in Japan.

7. Alan Merrill

The musician died at the age of 69 years.

Another star who lost the battle with COVID-19 was Alan Merrill, who died on Sunday, March 29 in New York. Merrill, most famous for writing Jett's smash hit "I Love Rock & # 39; N & # 39; Roll", passed away at age 69 with his daughter Laura announcing the sad news on Facebook. "I made a million jokes about the & # 39; Rona & # 39; and how he & # 39; will catch & # 39; … boy, I feel stupid. If something can come out of this, I beg you to take it in Seriously. Money doesn't matter, "she wrote.

Following the announcement of Merrill's death, Joan Jett She took to Twitter to pay her respects, writing a tribute post that made her remember the first time she heard "I Love Rock & # 39; N & # 39; Roll". Meanwhile, Meatloaf, whose band Merrill played for four years, tweeted, "Let this be a lesson for all of us, try to stay in touch with the people you really love and care about. Life is so short. Alan, I'm sorry I didn't." I contacted years ago. I love you so much".

8. Allen Garfield

Allen Garfield died at the age of 80.

"Nashville"veteran Allen garfield, passed away on April 7. His sister and only immediate survivor, Lois Goorwitz, released the heartbreaking news of the actor's death, who confirmed that the cause was complications from COVID-19. He was 80 years old.

After a stroke in 2004, he was said to have been living at the Motion Picture & Television Fund Home, a retirement center, where several employees and some residents tested positive for the Coronavirus. During his life, Garfield appeared in films such as "The Conversation" and "Irreconcilable Differences".

9. Julie Bennett

Julie Bennet died at the age of 88.

Julie Bennet He was best known for expressing Cindy Bear, Yogi Bear's love interest in the hit television cartoon. It was revealed that he would die on March 31 at the age of 88 due to Coronavirus. According to his former agent and friend Mark Scroggs, Bennett died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Beginning her acting career with on-screen appearances in 1950s series such as "Adventures of Superman," "Leave It to Beaver," "Highway Patrol," "The George Burns" and "Gracie Allen Show," she continued to portray Cindy in a variety of Projects related to Hanna-Barbera Productions, such as "Yogi & # 39; s Gang" from 1973, "Scooby & # 39; s All Star Laff-A-Lympics" in 1977 and "The New Yogi Bear Show" in 1988.

10. Princess María Teresa of Spain.

Royalty died at the age of 86.

Princess María Teresa de Borbón-Parma, cousin of King Felipe IV of Spain, died on Thursday, March 26, of COVID-19, making her the first royalty to die from the virus. The 86-year-old woman died in Paris, France, with her brother, Prince Sixtus Enrique de Borbón, Duke of Aranjuez, and announced that she was a "victim of the COVID-19 coronavirus."

"This afternoon … our sister María Teresa de Borbón Parma and Borbón Busset, victims of the Coronavirus COVID-19, died in Paris at the age of eighty-six," she said of Maria Teresa, known for advocating for the rights of women. and socialist ideas. Meanwhile, other royals who contracted Coronavirus included Prince Charles of Great Britain and Prince Albert of Monaco.

11. Jay Benedict

The star of & # 39; Aliens & # 39; died at the age of 68.

Another victim of the coronavirus was the British actor. Jay Benedic. The "Aliens" star died at the age of 68 after hiring COVID-19 on April 4, according to a statement posted on his official website. "It is with deep pain that we must announce Jay's death on April 4 due to complications from a COVID-19 infection," the statement read.

In "Aliens," she played Russ Jordan, a character who only appeared in a major role at the release of the special edition of the film. However, he was best known for his role as John Kieffer, a US Army officer. USA And a friend of Michael Kitchen's chief superintendent Christopher Foyle in two episodes of ITV's period drama "Foyle's War." "& # 39; Allo & # 39; Allo!" Actress Vicki Michelle and John Challis He took to Twitter to mourn his death.

12. John Prine

The country and the popular icon died at the age of 73.

The country and the popular world also mourned the death of John Prine. The 73-year-old Grammy winner passed away on Tuesday, April 7 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, from Coronavirus. Before his death, the musician was hospitalized and placed in intensive care for 13 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

After the heartbreaking news, other folk and country colleagues paid their respects to the Hall of Fame composer with heartfelt posts on social media. Among them was Bruce Springsteen, who befriended Prine after meeting behind the scenes at a Bob Dylan show in the 1970s. He wrote on Twitter: "Here on E Street, we are overwhelmed by the loss of John Prine. John and I were & # 39; New Dylans & # 39; together in the early 1970s and it was never anything more than the most charming boy in the world. A true national treasure and songwriter for all ages. We send love and prayers to his family. "