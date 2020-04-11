Families in trouble get free diapers with the help of the local councilman – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A local councilor is taking steps to ensure that younger members of the community have their needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Angeles Councilman Herb Wesson learned of the need some families expressed about getting diapers for their little ones, so he partnered with the Good Plus Foundation to participate in a raffle for 200,000 diapers.

The Good Plus Foundation, founded in 2001, focuses on fighting poverty across the country.

"A lot of people live on the sidelines," said Wesson. Hell, I've lived on the sidelines, so everything you can get to help those in crisis is important. ”

Families were asked to pre-register for the online diaper drawing.

As soon as it was published, there was so much response that within hours, each diaper was discussed.

"I think it is important for people to know that we don't give a damn and that we will go further," Wesson said.