Facebook Spent $ 23.4 Million on Zuckerberg Security, Air Travel in 2019: Report – Latest News

Facebook spent $ 23.4 million on personal security and air travel from its CEO Mark Zuckerberg last year, $ 3.4 million more than it received for security and air travel in 2018.

According to a CNBC report citing Facebook's financial presentation, the social media giant also spent $ 2.95 million for Zuckerberg's private air trip.

"The cost includes an additional $ 10 million needed to protect him and his family. By comparison, Facebook spent $ 9.95 million on private security in 2018 and $ 7.5 million in 2017," according to Facebook's financial filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. US Securities USA (SEC) on Friday.

Zuckerberg receives $ 1 as salary each year, but his total compensation was $ 22.6 million in 2018, more than double since 2017 when he earned $ 9.1 million in total compensation.

Facebook Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sheryl Sandberg received just over $ 875,000 in base salary, up from $ 843,000 in 2018.

Sandberg took home $ 902,740 as a bonus, compared to $ 638,000 in 2018, and $ 19.67 million in stock prizes.

Sandberg's personal security cost $ 4.37 million in 2019, up from $ 2.9 million in 2018.

"Due to the high visibility of our company, our compensation, nomination and government committee has authorized a & # 39; general security program & # 39; for Mr. Zuckerberg to address security concerns due to specific security threats arising directly from your position as our founder, CEO, President and controlling shareholder, "the presentation read.

"Our compensation, nomination and government committee also authorized a security program for Ms. Sandberg, which includes certain personal security measures, to address the security concerns resulting from her position as our COO," he added.

