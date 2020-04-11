Expert XI Combined Champions: 2019/20 Season Team So Far | Football news

Keith Andrews, Don Goodman, Andy Hinchcliffe, Scott Minto, David Prutton and Gary Weaver of Sky Sports select the best artists … do you agree with our combined XI?







We ask our Championship experts to choose their teams for the season so far.

Our experts Keith Andrews, Don Goodman, Andy Hinchcliffe, Scott Minto, David Prutton and Gary Weaver selected their best XIs for the 2019/20 season.

And from that side we gathered a combined XI of your elections …

Our EFL experts evaluate the best goalkeepers and defenders so far this season.

Our EFL experts evaluate the best midfielders and strikers in the Championship so far this season.

Goalkeeper: Marek Rodak, Fulham

In a tough battle between Rodak and Brice Samba of Nottingham Forest, the two were selected three times. In the end, the wink went to the Fulham stopper based on his slightly better stats for the season.

Expert opinion, Scott Minto: "Rodak has helped keep Fulham in the automatic promotion race. Everyone talks about their striker (who we will meet later!), But sometimes stopping a goal is as important as scoring them."

Right: Matty Cash, Nottingham Forest

The top five goals of the Nottingham Forest season so far at the Sky Bet Championship

Cash was selected on the right-back, with four picks from our six experts, after an excellent season in his new role. He dropped from a more advanced position and made it his own.

Expert opinion Gary Weaver: "Cash said at the beginning of the season that he wanted to prove that people were wrong and that he said he couldn't play right back, and he has!"

Center Back: Ben White, Leeds United

A clean sweep for White! The Leeds man, on loan from Brighton, is playing his first season of football at this level, but has been so impressed that he was selected by our six experts.

Expert opinion, Keith Andrews: "The target is obvious. It has settled like snow for Leeds at this level."

Center Back: Semi Ajayi, West Bromwich Albion

Check out the first five goals of the West Brom season so far at the Sky Bet Championship

And White's partner in the back is Ajayi of West Brom, signed with Rotherham in the summer and has quickly established himself as one of the Championship's best defenders. Four of our six experts selected him from their side.

Expert opinion, Don Goodman: "Ajayi has a brilliant return of five goals and brings a vital amount of athletics to West Brom."

Left-Back: Luke Ayling, Leeds United

Ayling may not be a left back, but our experts simply couldn't shut him out. He was selected by three of our experts and the others gave him honorable mentions. And his versatility was demonstrated by the fact that he was chosen as the right-back, center-back and to the right of the rear three. It should fit well on the other side!

Expert opinion, Andrews: "There was no left back to yell at me. Ayling has done well in multiple positions this season for Leeds."

Defensive midfielder: Kalvin Phillips, Leeds United

We take a look at the top five Leeds goals of the season at the Sky Bet Championship so far

Chosen by five of our experts. Only one left him out because they wanted to give Ben Watson the credit they felt he deserved for his performances for Nottingham Forest, Phillips' performances for Leeds this season have seen him tipped by a call to England in the near future.

Expert opinion, Goodman: "Phillips has a fantastic pass range and his reading of the game is fantastic. There is no one better at the Championship than he is for Leeds."

Central Midfielder: Romaine Sawyers, West Bromwich Albion

Sawyers has enjoyed an impressive season since moving to West Brom from Brentford, providing an invaluable role in his midfield as they push for promotion. It was selected three times by our experts.

Expert opinion, David Prutton: "Sawyers was a player he admired at Brentford and I am sure he can play a slightly more advanced role than he is used to with the quality he has."

Central midfielder: Matheus Pereira, West Bromwich Albion

And alongside his teammate in midfield is Pereira, who enjoyed an incredible first season in England at West Brom, scoring six goals and assisting 12 more. The six experts have also found a place for him by their side.

Expert opinion, Andrews: "Pereira is my player of the season and he has spent most of the campaign playing at a different level than most."

Right Forward: Benrahma said, Brentford

It was a shock to many of our experts as they tried to squeeze all three out of the front line & # 39; BMW & # 39; Brentford, but Benrahma outperformed teammate Bryan Mbeumo for most, being chosen by four of our experts.

Expert opinion, Andy Hinchcliffe: "Benrahma said he's just one of the league's outstanding people. "

Left Forward: Ollie Watkins, Brentford

Ollie Watkins' five goals of the season for Brentford at the Sky Bet Championship

An absolute striker these days, all but one of our experts chose Watkins as their Team of the Season (although the one who missed him selected him as their Player of the Season!). He has scored 22 goals in a No. 9 role and has been exceptional.

Expert opinion, Weaver: "Ollie Watkins has adapted and has become the right No. 9. He knows where to be in the penalty box and he's a great boy."

Forward: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham

Mitrovic, the top scorer in the Championship with 23 goals, has once again stood out this season and was a favorite for all of our experts. To be chosen by the six on their sides.

Expert view, Minto: "If I had to choose a player to start in the playoff final, it would be Aleksandar Mitrovic."