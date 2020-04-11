Essential Workers, Customers in Pasadena Must Wear Facial Coatings – Up News Info Los Angeles

PASADENA (CBSLA) – Essential workers in Pasadena and customers visiting those establishments will be required to wear face masks or covers, authorities said Saturday.

"The employer must provide these facial coatings at the employer's expense," said city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian.

Local health authorities say people must still practice physical distancing and maintain proper hygiene.

Residents are asked to opt for fabric facial liners, such as washable scarves and scarves, or other disposable non-medical options amid a shortage of medical-grade protective equipment for healthcare workers.

Derderian said failure to comply with the order can result in a fine, imprisonment, or both.

Other cities, like Los Angeles and Beverly Hills, have also established similar orders.

