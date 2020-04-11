Erica Mena shows fans what she's doing to keep fit at home

Erica Mena showed her IG fans and fans what she's doing to keep fit at home while distancing herself socially. She has spent her time at home with her family during this global crisis and has also been advising her fans and followers to do the same.

‘What are you doing to keep fit while at home? I keep my @waistsnatchers Snatch Band very close these days. Shop @waistsnatchers and tell them to send you ❤️ #waistsnatchers #waisttrainer #snatchband, "Erica captioned her post.

A follower answered Erica's question with the following words: "I am twerking to dance reggae in my bathroom while the children sleep to stay in shape, I'm still not sure which way but to get there!"

Someone else said: ‘I need one that bad! My baby is five months old and now I look more pregnant. "

A commenter posted this: ‘I am exercising, but it also helps my anxiety and stress during this time. I'm not worried about my weight during the pandemic. "

Someone else said, "Walking around, looking at what I eat since I'm in the house more and reading."

Another fan praised Erica and said, "You look super sexy, honey, keep up the great work and happy Good Friday!"

Someone commented: "@iamerica_mena Yummy Mummy … Congratulations on your baby … May God bless and protect her all the day of her life,quot;.

Another follower said, "Eric, you look good, mom, God bless you," I can't wait to see the baby when we see the beautiful girl God bless her too! "

Another sponsor posted: "Apple cider vinegar is doing me good, I can't walk on a tied stomach so I have to breathe."

Not too long ago, Erica impressed her fans when she showed off her curvaceous figure in her and Safaree's backyard in the rays of the sun.



