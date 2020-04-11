



Jonny May will depart Welford Road when the current season comes to an end

English international Jonny May will meet Gloucester from Leicester at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The 30-year-old joined the Tigers in Gloucester's summer of 2017 and has scored 30 attempts in 44 appearances for the club since his debut against Bath on Welford Road.

Leicester head coach Geordan Murphy thanked May for her contribution.

"We wish him all the best in his next chapter, and we thank him for what he has given the club during its three seasons in Leicester," Murphy said.

"Building the game team is a big challenge with a balance between the players brought in from other places and the talent you bring as a club."

"Unfortunately, the international game restricts the number of appearances players can make for their clubs in the modern game and, with the tension inflated by club cap salaries, you have to find the right balance that works best for you. throughout an entire season while continuing to build in-depth strength across the team.

"We have some outstanding players in our bottom line, but we lose some of them during international breaks, which provides their challenges in building continuity and development there."

May said: "I am proud of my time at Leicester Tigers. What an amazing experience to have played for such a great club. It has really developed my game and brought out the best in me as a player. Say 100 percent every time I wear the shirt and I don't regret it.

"For many reasons, staying at Leicester Tigers has not worked for me, which is a shame.

"It has been a challenging few years, but I have had great partners and have worked with some brilliant people."