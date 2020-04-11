Emergency physician Dr. Sampson Davis tells Dr. Oz about the racial disparity among COVID-19 patients at his New Jersey hospitals. – Up News Info Detroit

Local NewsEmergency physician Dr. Sampson Davis tells Dr. Oz about the racial disparity among COVID-19 patients at his New Jersey hospitals. – Up News Info DetroitBy Matilda Coleman - April 11, 202001 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp %MINIFYHTML52a9b682faef81572a522bb5308ebfd59% Dr. Oz also talks to emergency physician Dr. Sampson Davis who attends New Jersey hospitals about why African Americans are dying from the virus at a higher rate than any other racial group. %MINIFYHTML52a9b682faef81572a522bb5308ebfd510% Watch THE DOCTOR. OZ SHOW, Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. on Up News Info 62.