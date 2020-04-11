Edie Falco pleads with the Mayor of New York to ban the live animal market amid the Covid-19 outbreak

WENN

The former actress of & # 39; Nurse Jackie & # 39; He joins PETA and writes a letter to the Mayor of New York to ban the live animal market amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Actress Edie Falco has called on New York City authorities to ban live animal markets amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The sopranos"The star and PETA's animal rights representative sent a letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday, April 10, 2020, comparing the city's live poultry stores to the wet markets of Wuhan, China, where experts believe the COVID-19 virus originated.

"As a New Yorker and honorary director of PETA, can I urge you to take the necessary steps to achieve the immediate and permanent closure of all live animal markets in our city?" she wrote, reported the New York Post gossip column, page six. "That step could be critical in preventing other deadly viruses from jumping into humans."

While many of the city's more than 80 live poultry markets and slaughterhouses have been closed amid the state shutdown, some remain open, a PETA spokeswoman confirmed.

Falco also included images of makeshift factories and markets, showing chickens crammed in cages and animals being slaughtered on the streets, noting that vendors are located near residences, schools or parks "where animal waste and animal blood They can be easily picked up on shoes and tracked on sidewalks and in restaurants and homes. "

"In some, animals are slaughtered on public streets and left to bleed to the ground," he continued. "We need your decisive leadership on this life and death issue."

"You are in a unique position to help stop future pandemics and set an example for other leaders by closing the city's live animal markets right away."