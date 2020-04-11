Dua Lipa marks her first UK number 1 album with & # 39; Future Nostalgia & # 39;

The singer of & # 39; New Rules & # 39; She climbs to the top of the British album chart with her second set, leaving out champion 5 Seconds of Summer & # 39; s & # 39; Calm & # 39; from last week.

Up News Info –

Dua LipaThe new release "Future Nostalgia" has become the first album of the pop star in the UK.

The singer nearly peaked in 2017, when her self-titled debut peaked at three, but now she's finally hitting her first number one after "Future Nostalgia" rises one place to beat the Company's recap. of Official Graphics on Friday, April 10, 2020..

Expressing her delight, Dua tells OfficialCharts.com: "Getting a number 1 in my home country is a dream come true! I am so grateful for all the love and support, especially during these difficult times. Sending love to everyone you and thanks for everything. "

"New Rules" hit maker ends 7,000 card sales before his closest rival, Lewis Capaldi"Divinely uninspired to a hellish expanse," which rises from three places to two.

Weekend"After Hours" is at three, Harry Styles& # 39; "Fine line" rises to four, and Billie eilish"When we all fall asleep, where do we go?" complete the first five.

The Weeknd also holds the top spot on the singles chart, with "Blinding Lights" spending its seventh non-consecutive week at number one.

San Juan& # 39; Roses & # 39; it's at two and Duck"Toosie Slide" enters the table at three. There are also more hits on Dua's charts, as his songs "Physical" and "Don & # 39; t Start Now" are at four and five on the singles chart.