Dr. Oz explains a breaking news study outside of France today. – Up News Info Detroit

French doctor Didier Raoult met with French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron last night to present a new article that studied 1,061 COVID-19 patients who were treated early with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin (z-pac). He found that those on this drug protocol met 92% of excellent results (they were virus free in 10 days). He also found that the drug protocol is very safe for patients with low side effects, and that there was a correlation with the amount of hydroxychloroquine in the blood and success rates.

However, the document also found that those patients who had high blood pressure and were taking certain types of hypertension medications (beta-blockers) had complications. This may lead to a clue that people with high blood pressure are more susceptible to COVID-19 or the medications they take may raise more concerns.

