Home Local News Dr. Oz explains a breaking news study outside of France today. –...

Dr. Oz explains a breaking news study outside of France today. – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Dr. Oz explains a breaking news study outside of France today. - CBS Detroit
%MINIFYHTMLd0f96695c79d720c5a1e335b5b8cbd5e9%

French doctor Didier Raoult met with French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron last night to present a new article that studied 1,061 COVID-19 patients who were treated early with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin (z-pac). He found that those on this drug protocol met 92% of excellent results (they were virus free in 10 days). He also found that the drug protocol is very safe for patients with low side effects, and that there was a correlation with the amount of hydroxychloroquine in the blood and success rates.

%MINIFYHTMLd0f96695c79d720c5a1e335b5b8cbd5e10%

However, the document also found that those patients who had high blood pressure and were taking certain types of hypertension medications (beta-blockers) had complications. This may lead to a clue that people with high blood pressure are more susceptible to COVID-19 or the medications they take may raise more concerns.

Watch THE DOCTOR. OZ SHOW, Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. on Up News Info 62.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©