Donald Trump is praised aloud by this actor for the way he handles the coronavirus pandemic that has affected nearly 500,000 Americans.

While many celebrities often turn to social media to criticize President Donald Trump, actor Dennis Quaid has decided to do just the opposite.

This is one of the only famous names that has decided to publicly praise Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has infected half a million Americans and killed 16,498 so far.

While many have criticized Trump for not having enough test kits for COVID-19 and for not quickly equipping health experts with the proper equipment, including gloves and masks; Quaid saw things differently.

The 66-year-old man spoke to him. Daily beast He explained, "I think Trump, no matter what they think of him, is doing a good job of trying to make these states, and the entire American people, what they need, and also trying to keep our economy together and to be Prepared for when this is all over. I appreciate that Trump is giving the briefings and on television, every day giving the information, and I think they have great people running it. "

He went on to say: "I don't want to get into little arguments about it. There is a lot of talk about how South Korea handled the crisis. What happens with South Korea is that they are still in a state of war with North Korea and are always alert to all kinds of threats (nuclear threats, biological threats), so I guess that had something to do with how quickly they were able to respond to that. "

He also made this statement: “Oh, I think we did too. As soon as we found out what the threat was … China was not really revealing to the rest of the world what was happening. I heard that five million people had fled Wuhan province before quarantining it, and they were all over the world and were allowed to come to this country. There was no warning. The virus probably started in November and we didn't find out until January. "

He concluded by saying, "You know, the world has never experienced this, and I don't think it's time to be a politician. I think it's time to stand behind our government and have everyone do what they can. If you want to blame later, that's another story. But right now, I think we all really need to get together on this. I appreciate that Trump is giving the briefings and on television, every day giving the information, and I think they have great people handling it. Just one more thing aside from that: Despite the presidents, the Congress, and the political parties, this is the United States of America, and we are very adaptable people in situations like this, and I think we are all going to get through it.

A new survey that was launched by RealClearPolitics It showed that Trump's approval rating went from 47.4 percent to 45.2 percent, confirming that Americans are not happy with the way he handles the crisis.



