Don Sweeney provided information on Torey Krug, the NHL season and more

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is hopeful.

Sweeney told reporters on Friday that he hopes to reach an agreement with Torey Krug to stay in Boston for the future. He also said he expects the NHL season to resume.

In addition to sharing the things he hopes will happen, Sweeney talked about the future of Zdeno Chara, who will be a free agent every season ends, and Kevan Miller, who missed the entire season due to knee injuries sustained by the last season.

At Torey Krug

One of the big topics of discussion about Don Sweeney's Zoom call with journalists was Krug's future. The defender's contract will end each time the 2019-20 NHL season ends and he will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

"I sincerely hope Torey has not played his last game this year or in the future," said Sweeney. "He has been a huge part of any success we've had as an organization. He's a special player, both on and off the ice. It means a lot in the locker room, and I think everyone could recognize his attributes on ice and his importance to our team "

Sweeney's comments about Krug are similar to what Krug said about wanting to stay in Boston earlier in the week.

"I really hope I didn't play my last game as Boston Bruin," Krug told reporters on Tuesday. "It has been a great place for me and my family to grow. My love of the game and playing in front of these fans has been very special to me."

Both Sweeney and Krug realize the complications of finding the right deal during this time, due in part to wage restrictions. The Bruins are projected to cap $ 22 million this season, according to Cap Friendly.

"We've had very, very good conversations with Torey's group, but we just haven't found a landing site," said Sweeney. "That is understandable given the circumstances of where the limit is and its value, both for us and in a potential open market situation.

"We hope to find a solution with Torey, but at this time, we have not been able to do it." But he has been very friendly and we have made it perfectly clear that we respect and recognize what Torey has done and what he is capable of doing for us as a member of the Boston Bruins and we hope that he continues. "

As I resume the NHL season

The big question on the minds of all hockey fans is whether or not the NHL season will resume, and if it does, what will it be like?

Sweeney is hopeful that hockey will return in some form this season.

"We are hopeful and we still hope to have the ability to play regular season games or some form of them in an exhibition format or to end part or all of the season and then jump into the playoffs," said Sweeney.

If there is any team that should expect hockey to return, it is the Bruins, who led the league in points (100) when the league announced the suspension of the season on March 12.

Sweeney said that for the season to resume, health groups and the governments of the United States and Canada will have to say that it is okay to play hockey. From there, Sweeney said he will go to the league and its players to find a logistical way to wrap up the 2019-20 NHL season, which would likely include some time to allow players to get back in shape.

"I think everyone knows it will take an extended period of training to return to top speed," said Sweeney. "First of all, we have to be healthy. We have to have rules in place to maintain and ensure the well-being of players and individuals, if they are allowed to attend games, and that they remain healthy. That has to be at the forefront of any decision-making and it will be.

"(NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman) has made that pretty clear. But I do think it will take an association of players and teams to be on the same page to find a fair solution to resume. "

In Zdeno Chara

Krug is not the only renowned Bruins defender to be a free agent this offseason. Old Bruins captain Zdeno Chara is set to hit free agency when the season ends.

Chara, 43, told WEEI's "Dale and Keefe,quot; on Thursday that she wants to play hockey "while I can and while I have fun and love the game."

Sweeney said she heard a similar message from Chara.

"Even Zdeno himself has reported that he would like to continue playing," Sweeney said. "The really unique relationship we have as an organization with Zdeno, and this started many years ago, but really the last three or four in particular, is that it has exercised the ability to show patience, allow us to plan accordingly, and then adjust to its own contractual situation.

"The ongoing dialogue has been very healthy with Zdeno," added Sweeney.

About Kevan Miller

Sweeney also referred to the situation of a third defender.

Kevan Miller missed the entire season and has not played since April 2019, as he was reinstated after a kneecap that he broke twice last season.

Even with the season delay, Sweeney said he doesn't see Miller playing this season.

"Kevan just had a few setbacks where I don't think it's best for him right now to try to increase in a short span of time in hopes of playing this year," said Sweeney. "Our intentions for Kevan are that he is 100 percent healthy so he can resume when we start next season."