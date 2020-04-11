Domino's is closed for disinfecting after some employees reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Employees of a Domino’s in the Crenshaw District filed a complaint this weekend with the Los Angeles County Health Department saying they had been exposed to a coronavirus outbreak at work and that the company did not inform them.

Last week, the workers went on strike, protesting the working conditions at the 3631 Crenshaw Blvd.

They claim that four employees tested positive for the coronavirus and several others have symptoms, but that the company did not close in time and exposed other workers to the virus.

"All workers are absolutely concerned about themselves and their families and concerned about their clients," said Allen Umel of the low-wage advocacy group Fight For 15.

Umel says the workers are also concerned that they don't have health insurance through the company and the place is now closed.

"The last thing we heard was that Domino's was closed," said Umel. "Management has not really notified any of the employees that the store was closed and that they don't know when the store will open. They don't know whether or not they will receive any quarantine payments."

The franchise says it is temporarily closing to disinfect its restaurant.

Domino’s and the Los Angeles County Department of Health have yet to respond to CBS2’s request for comment.