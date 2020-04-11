Dominic Breazeale ready to take risks in a fight with Andy Ruiz Jr | Boxing news





Dominic Breazeale enjoys an explosive encounter with Andy Ruiz Jr

Dominic Breazeale wants to make his way back to the world title contest with a fight against Andy Ruiz Jr, and says he can become the first man to stop the former unified champion.

The 34-year-old has admitted that Ruiz Jr is the first on a list of possible opponents, and Al Haymon advises both heavyweights as they seek to rebuild the following defeats globally.

Breazeale has been absent since his loss to WBC champion Wilder in a first-round shooting last May, while Ruiz Jr is planning his return after his brief stint with the WBA, IBF and WBO belts ended. with a loss of points to Anthony Joshua in December.

"I think it would be a good option for me, I think it would be a good option for boxing," said Breazeale. Sky Sports, when asked about a possible fight with Ruiz Jr.

"That's the fight that the fans want to see, Andy Ruiz and me."

"I would love to be able to swing and roll."

"Joshua made the adjustments and did what he was supposed to do as the greatest athlete in the ring, boxing his way to winning the titles again. You get a big guy who can use his jab and move around the ring the way Joshua was doing, a boy in Ruiz's situation has no chance.

0:45 Anthony Joshua sealed a points victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in his rematch Anthony Joshua sealed a points victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in his rematch

"That is the same game plan that I would be taking in the approach of fighting Andy Ruiz, although I am a fan-friendly fighter and I will probably go for the knockout at some point."

Joshua was unable to stop Ruiz Jr, despite knocking him down in his first loss last June, opting for a disciplined rear boxing display as he claimed a unanimous decision victory in Saudi Arabia.

Breazeale's only other loss came against Joshua in 2016 and he would attempt to beat the British star by inflicting a knockout loss on Ruiz Jr.

Breazeale has racked up 18 knockouts in his 20 wins

"We like to throw away leather and we like to throw it away with bad intentions," said Breazeale.

"Sometimes we are not going to contain risk taking, so when you find a guy like me and Andy Ruiz in the ring, you will definitely see some fireworks."

"Every time I get in the ring, I try to stop the fight and change the statistics, so it would give me great glory to give Andy Ruiz his first professional stoppage."