Does the coronavirus survive even longer in your fridge or freezer? – BGR

Viruses similar to the new coronavirus have demonstrated an ability to live for long periods of time in colder temperatures.

Previous studies have shown that these viruses can live for up to a month in temperatures similar to those of a home refrigerator.

The virus is also believed to survive after freezing, meaning it could also persist in the environment of a home freezer.

We should all be doing everything we can to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. That means distancing yourself socially and staying home if you can, but it also means taking steps inside your own home to make sure that if the virus somehow comes through your door, it won't spread to you or your friends and family.

With that in mind, there are many questions about what conditions the virus can withstand. If you want to kill the virus in the food or other goods you bring into your home, is it a good idea to put it in the refrigerator or even in the freezer? Based on what scientists know about similar viruses, the answer is probably no.

As the New Jersey Department of Health explains, recent research on two viruses that are closely related to the new coronavirus tends to prefer cooler temperatures and may survive much longer than expected.

The researchers found that both lower temperatures and lower humidity helped viruses survive longer. In particular, at 4 degrees C, or 40 degrees F, and 20% relative humidity, more than two-thirds of the viruses survived for 28 days. At the other end of the spectrum, at 40 degrees C, or 104 degrees F, and 80% humidity, the viruses survived for less than 6 hours.

Therefore, high heat dramatically reduces the lifespan of related viruses, while temperatures as low as 40 degrees Fahrenheit allowed them to persist for a month. Unfortunately, many refrigerators hover around the 40-degree mark, making them the perfect place for such a virus to wait and wait for it to spread to someone it can infect.

When it comes to freezing the virus, the coronavirus is believed to be well frozen and then thawed, retaining its ability to infect a person should it reach the eyes or respiratory system.

There's still a lot we don't know about this particular virus, and it's quite possible that it will react somewhat differently to other temperature changes. Additional research will teach us a lot in this regard, but for now, we have to use the knowledge we already have, and the fact is that viruses in the same family as the COVID-19 virus would love to hang out in your Fridge or freezer.

The good news right now is that washing your hands and disinfecting the surfaces of your home is still a great way to combat any viruses that enter your living space.

