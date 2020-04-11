Doctors estimate that 1.67 million people in France may be infected with coronavirus – BGR

Estimates from a medical union in France say the country could have as many as 1.67 million COVID-19 patients, not including asymptomatic coronavirus carriers.

Sweden could also have more than a million cases of COVID-19, according to a mathematical model.

These data cannot be confirmed without adequate proof of coronavirus. But widespread COVID-19 screening campaigns are not possible in many countries at this time.

The lack of adequate tests for the coronavirus, as well as the peculiarities of COVID-19, make it impossible to know how many people have the disease. Only patients showing symptoms can qualify for a test in countries that do not have sufficient tests or the ability to process them. Even countries that have carried out more extensive COVID-19 campaigns cannot be sure how many infected people they can contain, especially with patients who do not experience symptoms. About a month ago, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that up to 70% of the population could contract the virus, which translates to a staggering 58 million people.

With that in mind, an estimate by the French medical union that predicts that more than 1.6 million French may have COVID-19 should come as no surprise. Estimates from Sweden, a country that is doing its own thing to mitigate the health crisis, also say there may be as many as a million cases in the region.

At the time of this writing, the world had almost 1,625 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and almost 100,000 deaths. The figures for France were 86,339 cases and 12,210 deaths. Sweden's COVID-19 numbers stood at 9,685 and 870 deaths. The former has taken severe measures of social distancing to flatten the curve, while life in Sweden has practically remained unchanged despite local and international criticism.

A projection by the general practitioners union MG France, based on reports from doctors who have seen patients with COVID-19, says that more than 1.67 million people in the country have been infected. According to Agence France PresseThe union said 2,048 members who participated in an online survey saw 56,154 people with coronavirus symptoms between March 17 and April 3. Extrapolation of these figures led them to the estimate of 1.67 million, or 2.5% of France's population of 67 million.

That's an incredibly high number, but it makes sense in the grand scheme of things. The virus is highly contagious and has been circulating in France for 75 days. Many people could have been carrying the new coronavirus without knowing it. However, it cannot be confirmed without testing.

"Obviously, this is an extrapolation," said MG France President Jacques Battistoni, adding that the figure only takes into account people who had symptoms, not asymptomatic carriers. "But it gives an idea of ​​the order of magnitude."

Jean-Francois Delfraissy, who heads the country's scientific council for the coronavirus, said France information Earlier this week, a test campaign among the general population in eastern France suggested that the infected population was much smaller than expected, "possibly on the order of 10 to 15 percent."

Sweden, which captured the anger of Donald Trump for not subjecting its population to strict measures of social distancing like most European countries and the USA. In the US, you could also have an unconfirmed substantial workload on your hands. “Sweden did that, the flock, they call it the flock. Sweden suffers a lot, a lot, "Trump said Tuesday, by CNN.

The "herd,quot; thing is herd immunity, a tactic the UK briefly tried to employ. The idea is to let the virus infect large numbers of people until much of the population is immune. But the UK changed its mind when it realized that the science it was working with was flawed, and the herd's immunity could not be achieved without a significant death toll.

Professor of Mathematical Statistics at Stockholm University Tom Britton said CNN that 40% of people living in Stockholm will become infected in late April. "My best guess today would be 10% or a little more,quot; of Swedes suffering from the disease. That would translate to more than 1 million people. Sweden has a population of 10,333,456 people, according to its census at the end of January. The city of Stockholm has almost 975,000 inhabitants, while the metropolitan region has 2,377,081. Applying that 40% rough estimate to any of these figures still results in many unconfirmed cases.

Again, without proof, these numbers cannot be proven. However, developments in France and Sweden in the coming months will shed more light on COVID-19 outbreaks in these countries. But if these estimates are close to being accurate, then other countries could have millions of unconfirmed cases of their own.

