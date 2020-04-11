Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle regret having moved out of the palace in the UK?

As fans know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved out of the palace after giving up their royal titles and are now quarantined in Los Angeles with their baby, Archie, and close to the actress' mother, Doria Ragland. At the same time, after Prince Charles was confirmed to have COVID-19, there is no doubt that Harry and Meghan are quite concerned about the royal family while being so far from them.

But does that mean they regret their decision to leave everything behind to live simpler and not real lives?

Well actually not! A source tells HollywoodLife that the happy couple has no regrets at all!

After all, insider information explained that they realize they couldn't have been in close contact with everyone else in the UK anyway, as the pandemic requires people to practice social distancing and self-isolation.

Chances are, even if they still lived in the same country, they still wouldn't be able to reunite with members of Harry's blue-blooded family.

"Naturally, Harry and Meghan are concerned about their family, but they also know that it really doesn't matter where they are now because they are all in the same boat," the source said.

Indeed, when Prince Charles contracted the virus, he was completely isolated for a week in Scotland and could not be visited by anyone, including Prince William, Queen or Harry!

Even after he was allowed out of quarantine, Prince Charles, like everyone else in the world at this time, was urged to continue practicing social distancing.

Ad %MINIFYHTML0a1ae12f341e78376b2133e3fdc1f0e621% %MINIFYHTML0a1ae12f341e78376b2133e3fdc1f0e621%

Brother Harry's brother is in the UK and is also not seeing his father or grandmother. Harry keeps in touch and watches over his father and grandmother all the time. She is doing the right thing and following the isolation rules with Meghan and the baby. Although they could never have predicted that their new life would begin like this, they do not regret their decision to move, "the source shared with the same media outlet.



Post views:

0 0