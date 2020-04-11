"Do it for your Grandmother, Grandaddy, Big Momma and Pop Pop,quot; – Surgeon General Jerome Adams criticized for how he speaks to minorities at Coronavirus briefings

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams received some criticism for the way he spoke to minorities during a recent press conference on Coronavirus. Although Adams explained the reasoning behind the words he chose, there were some who felt he was speaking "softly,quot; to minorities and did not approve of their language. As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate the entire world, and more specifically, the United States, it has come to light that American minorities die at a higher rate than white people who contract the deadly virus. It is believed that there are several underlying reasons for the discrepancy, including lack of medical care, that more minorities may be living with serious, untreated or undiagnosed diseases, such as diabetes or hypertension or heart disease, and that they cannot isolate themselves due to why not have any job that allows telecommuting.

The Surgeon General advised minorities in the United States to stop drinking alcohol and quit smoking cigarettes and stop using drugs. He said the following.

“We need you to do this if not for yourself than for your grandmother. Do it for your grandfather. Do it for your Big Momma. Do it for your Pop Pop. "

Can you see the segment of the press conference where US Surgeon General Jerome Adams made the announcement on the following video player?

Although Jerome Adams made it clear that he was trying to speak directly to the African American community, many responded that they felt singled out. Jerome Adams reiterated that the CDC's recommendations and guidelines are for everyone, regardless of ethnicity, and emphasized that he was simply trying to send a message directly to vulnerable minorities and that he did not intend to offend anyone.

Although his message may have been counterproductive, it is not the first time that the Surgeon General has attempted to use pop culture to reach the masses. He asked Kylie Jenner to send a message to her generation and encourage them to stay home and isolate themselves. Kylie Jenner obeyed and then Kim Kardashian betrayed her for coming to her mansion and applying her sister's makeup because, as Kim Kardashian said, she does much better.

Ad %MINIFYHTML846653d97a6f636537b30bfa56d71d9521% %MINIFYHTML846653d97a6f636537b30bfa56d71d9521%

What do you think about the message of the American Surgeon General Jerome Adams to minorities? Did you find it offensive?



Post views:

0 0