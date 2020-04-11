Discord introduces beta background noise suppression

The Discord chat service is adding a new beta noise suppression feature as part of a partnership with Krisp.ai, according to a company blog post.

Currently implemented for all Discord desktop users, the feature detects and eliminates background noise so voices are heard more clearly. “Have a vacuum running in the background; slam a door shut; stir a bag of potato chips; Keep using the really loud keyboard your friends are complaining about. They won't be able to hear it, "according to the publication.

Krisp will run on devices only to cancel noise, according to Discord, and no data is sent to its servers. Mobile support is in the works, the company says, and the feature can be turned on and off in the app's settings. Go to pp Settings ”>“ Voice and Video ”>“ Advanced ”>“ Noise Suppression ”.

Microsoft said last month that it will introduce real-time noise suppression for its Teams video chat platform later this year.

As more people remain indoors due to social distancing during the pandemic, chat services have seen their systems tighten and their user numbers skyrocket. Since the beginning of the year, Discord says it has seen 50 percent growth in daily voice users in the United States. In Spain and France, their daily number of people on the platform has doubled. And in Italy, daily users have tripled since the beginning of 2020.