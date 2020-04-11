Detroit police investigate fatal shooting – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting.

It happened on April 8 at 9:45 p.m. in the Drexel and E. Warren area.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot in the street.

%MINIFYHTML9142fe95660298468da163943b7bb84112%

There is no information on a suspect and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

