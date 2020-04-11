Detroit confronts COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

When the TCF Center located in the heart of Motor City opens its doors to its first Covid-19 patients, Larry Alexander, president of the Detroit Regional Convention Facilities Authority who oversees the facility, appears on Up News Info 62 Michigan Matters for talk about transforming the center into a makeshift hospital.

Alexander, also President / CEO of the Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau, appears with producer / senior host Carol Cain to discuss the impact of the pandemic on the region's hospitality and convention sectors. Cain and Alexander recorded the interview from their homes amid the pandemic.

The transformation of the TCF Center began just two weeks ago into a 1,000-bed field hospital for patients with Covid-19. An association of healthcare providers is providing, staffing and resources for this, including the Henry Ford Health System, McLaren Health Care, Beaumont Health and the Detroit Medical Center. TCF teams, along with the US Army Corps of Engineers. In the USA, they worked with others to convert the facilities.

Alexander shares how it has been on the front line, as events and conventions have been massively canceled. The Chevy Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, to be held in late May, was the last to take place this week. He joins others, including the North American International Auto Show and The Henry Ford Maker Faire.

Alexander, who has led the convention office for more than 20 years, shared ideas on the way forward and what it will take to prepare for business once the pandemic subsides.

Then Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, a Charles Stewart Mott Gifted Professor at MSU School of Human Medicine, the pediatrician who won praise for her role in discovering the dangers of the Flint water crisis in children, appears with Cain from home to talk about her. Covid-19's own diagnosis. She is among the 21,000 Michigan residents diagnosed with the virus.

Hanna-Attisha talks about how it impacted her life and that of her family.

She offers hope to others about Covid-19 survival and talks about the National Convalescent Plasma Project COVID-19 that is looking for people who have had the virus to donate plasma to help find a cure or vaccine.

Hanna-Attisha has donated plasma and is encouraging others to do so. Find out more https://ccpp19.org/

Watch MICHIGAN AFFAIRS, Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on Up News Info 62