Despite Coronavirus Deferrals, Californians Don't Get Approved for Property Tax Payment – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (AP) – The coronavirus has delayed income taxes, mortgage payments and evictions in California. But not property taxes.

Friday was the deadline to pay those taxes without incurring a hefty fine, and Governor Gavin Newsom let the date slip by without taking any action. Business groups had urged Newsom to use its executive authority to delay the deadline or at least waive all late payment penalties.

Local governments rejected. Property tax payments are your biggest source of income and are only collected twice a year. Governments said they need the money because other sources of income, including taxes on retail sales and hotel rooms, have dried up since Newsom ordered everyone to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.

Mariposa County is located in the western foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains north of Fresno and is dependent on the income of tourists visiting Yosemite National Park. But the park, like almost everything else, has closed. It is one reason why Mariposa County Treasurer Keith Williams, who is also president of the California County Treasurers and Tax Collectors Association, had asked state officials to leave only the tax deadline to the property.

"Everyone who can pay should pay," he said. “In the future, it will be a fight for everyone. We are all in this together . Together we will overcome it. "

But that is little comfort to homeowners like Dan Minkoff, a 51-year-old public relations consultant who lives in Long Beach. Most of his clients have closed due to the virus, cutting most of their income.

For some homeowners, their property taxes are built into their monthly mortgage payments. But Minkoff and many others don't, preferring to make separate mortgage payments. They saved him enough money to pay his taxes this year, but because his income has been depleted, he said he now needs to live off that money.

Friday's deadline came and went, and Minkoff didn't pay.

"I need to preserve my savings so that my family can continue eating," he said.

At least three counties, San Francisco, San Mateo and Kern, have extended the deadline to May 4. Others say they will grant extensions on a case-by-case basis to people affected by the coronavirus outbreak. In Los Angeles County, Treasurer Keith Cox says homeowners can start requesting an extension on Saturday.

"The department has established a special team to process these requests," said Cox.

That's not good enough, said Rex Hime, president and CEO of the California Commercial Property Association. He and other business leaders say that providing relief individually creates uncertainty for homeowners. And they wonder how local officials plan to process what will surely be thousands of extension requests when many county tax offices are closed.

"Right now, the government has closed our tenants, our businesses," said Hime. "Not all of them are big corporations."

Despite coronavirus restrictions, many county officials say their property tax collections are on schedule. Property owners pay in installments, with the first check due on December 10 and the second check due on April 10. Many property owners pay both fees in December, and others are automatically paid by their lenders.

In Butte County, where a devastating forest fire destroyed approximately 19,000 buildings and killed 85 people in 2018, Treasurer Troy Kidd said the county has collected about 80% of its payments, which is normal. The county is receiving money from the state to help cover the loss of property taxes from the fire, but that money will stop next year.

"Most of the people have been quite understanding," Kidd said. "We have seen our online payments more than double than last year."

© Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.