Deelishis and Santana Raymon clarify things about her sex life after receiving criticism that she was displaying toxic behavior

Deelishis and Santana Raymond are the unlikely pair that social media is beginning to love. The Flavor of Love student recently visited social media to reveal some things he may think TMI is.

Deelishis told her followers that her future husband wants to have sex all the time, regardless of the circumstances.

In the legend of a video he shared on Instagram, the reality star wrote: ‘@santanaraymond says that women should have relationships with their partners at any time, EVEN when it doesn't feel good … he believes that if you can walk through the mud, you can swim through it 🩸 … says that even if I caught the COCONUT 🦠 he would still crush & # 39 ;.

Some fans wrote in the comment section that Raymond was displaying toxic behavior. They believe that if a woman does not feel like having relationships, then a man should respect her.

Deelishis then followed her post with another video explaining that Raymond does no harm, he is simply very attracted to her. The two just wanted to start a discussion for other couples to talk about an NSFW topic.

There were more sympathetic people in the comments section with the follow-up who criticized others for turning it into something malicious.

‘It is very nice of you to want to clarify this for the people who wanted to do more in the comments: literally, this is how some men are, maybe I understand why I am Caribbean. This is yours. They just love to touch, kiss and send the whole damn day! And the dots just end the sentences lmaoooo, "wrote Jessie Woo.

RHOA alum stepped in to say: ‘It's silly for me to love you all the time but there's nothing wrong with you taking a break because vaJayJays needs breaks to stay pristine! I'm just saying.

The alleged mother of the future baby, Eliza Reign, added: ‘I love your personality and how genuine you are ❤️ There is nothing wrong with your man wanting you all the time, that is true love … And there is nothing wrong with passing the red lights "that's your friend, man , lover and husband. "

