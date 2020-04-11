Dave Franco to direct wife Alison Brie on directorial debut

WENN

The actor of & # 39; Now You See Me & # 39; is set to make his first foray into directing with a big-screen thriller titled & # 39; The Rental & # 39; starring his own wife and Dan Stevens.

Dave Franco he is ready to lead his wife Alison Brie for your first behind the camera adventure.

The actor will make his film debut with the thriller "The rent"which will feature Brie"Downton Abbey"& # 39; s Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen Whiteand Sheila Vand.

Written by Franco and Joe SwanbergThe movie's plot follows two couples as they embark on a fun weekend getaway that turns sinister when the secrets they've kept are beginning to surface.

"I have wanted to direct a function for a long time," Franco tells Deadline. "As a viewer, there's nothing I love more than a clever thriller. When writing and directing The Rental, I was inspired by movies like Rosemary baby, Martha Marcy May Marleneand Hereditary, all of which elevates the genre beyond cheap jump scares. "