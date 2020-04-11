Dario Gabbai, final witness of Auschwitz, died at 97

Germany invaded Greece in the spring of 1941 and in February 1943 confined the Jews to two ghettos. Deportations to Auschwitz began soon after. Mr. Gabbai and his family were among the last detainees and, in April 1944, they were sent on an 11-day journey filled with cattle wagons with little food and no bath.

Upon reaching Auschwitz, Dario saw his father, mother and younger brother sent to the gas chambers. (A sister had died as a baby, before Auschwitz.) Athletic and muscular at age 21, he was selected, along with his older brother, Jakob, as Sonderkommandos in nearby Birkenau.

He was soon disposing of the corpses of the newly arrived Hungarian Jews. More than 6,000 were killed each day, according to Mr. Berenbaum, professor of Jewish studies at the American Jewish University in Los Angeles.

In the few minutes that the gas chamber doors were closed, Mr. Gabbai could hear the hundreds of women and children screaming, crying and scratching the walls in a desperate effort to breathe. When the doors opened, he and other Sonderkommandos had to climb over bodies piled five to six feet high to harvest glasses, gold teeth, and prosthetics, before removing the bodies and washing floors and walls covered in blood and droppings.

Mr. Gabbai also recalled that they gave him scissors and ordered him to cut the women's hair, so that it could be used to make blankets and socks for the German soldiers. When a sound came out of a corpse, he said, he was so disgusted that he said to himself, "Where is God?"

"I saw the people I just saw alive, the mother with the children in her arms, some black and blue from the gas, dead," Gabbai said. "I said to myself: my mind went blind, how can I survive in this environment?"

Mr. Gabbai and other Sonderkommandos would drag the bodies to an elevator that would lift them one section to the oven floor. There was also a dissection room, where jewelry and other valuables hidden in the body cracks would be removed. To endure such grim work, Mr. Gabbai told his friends that he "went out,quot; and became an "automaton,quot;.