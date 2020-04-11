Damaged townhomes in the early morning 2-Livermore fire alarm – Up News Info San Francisco

LIVERMORE (Up News Info SF) – A 2-alarm fire early in the morning spread through a couple of houses in Livemore on Saturday, forcing residents to flee and claiming the life of a family's pet dog, authorities said.

In a statement, Livermore deputy fire chief Joe Testa said the teams responded to a call at 6:36 a.m. reporting a fire in block 1000 of Murrieta Blvd.

Arriving firefighters found a burning two-story townhome complex with strong flames threatening adjacent units. Firefighters worked quickly to evacuate the building, ensuring that no one was trapped inside and extinguishing the fire.

All residents were able to safely exit the building, but one family's dog perished in the fire.

Authorities said the fire left two urban houses severely damaged and two others with moderate damage, mainly due to smoke and water. Ten residents were displaced, including 8 adults and 2 children.

The American Red Cross was working with residents and firefighters to provide shelter for the displaced.

The cause of this fire was under investigation. An initial estimate of damage is $ 450,000 to the four impacted units.