Dallas County Reports 107 New Cases, 2 Additional Deaths – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Dallas County health officials reported 107 new cases of coronavirus and two additional deaths.

The 26th and 27th deaths were reported in area hospitals, including: a Garland man in his 60s and a Grand Prairie man in his 70s. Both had additional underlying health conditions.

“This Easter will be different but it doesn't have to be less special. Easter commemorates the resurrection after a dark and hopeless Friday. Our Sunday is approaching North Texas. Just as Americans got through the 1918 pandemic flu and World War II, we will get through this and get stronger together! Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

At this time, the county has seen 1,644 cases of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking daily preventive measures to help prevent the spread of respiratory disease, including:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical attention.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a spray or household cleaning wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a disposable tissue, then throw it away. If you don't have a scarf, use your sleeve, not your hands.

