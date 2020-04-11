Dallas County confirms 105 more cases, 3 more deaths – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Friday afternoon that there will soon be COVID-19 test sites in the Walgreens area.

The sites have not yet been officially established.

In the early afternoon, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 105 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

Since the first COVID case reported on March 10, there have been a total of 1,537 cases reported in Dallas County.

The county also confirmed deaths 23, 24, and 25 from COVID-19.

The patients included a woman in her 90s who lived in a long-term care facility in Dallas and two 80-year-old men who also lived in Dallas.

All had been hospitalized and had additional underlying health conditions.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization, the majority (69%) have been over the age of 60 or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Diabetes has been a reported high-risk underlying health condition in approximately one third (30%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

New cases are reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Today is a good Friday. Like the dark temporary day of pain, despair, and hopelessness that Good Friday represents, I know that many are experiencing despair at this uncertain time. Please remember two things. Sunday is coming up. Let's get out of this. And second, you don't have to suffer alone. Call (833) 251-7544 or click here and see the resources available to you, ”said Judge Jenkins.

Judge Jenkins reminds the public that Dallas parks are closed on Easter Sunday to avoid large gatherings.

"As tough as it may be, we need to stay in our own homes, but still reach out and touch the phone or Zoom to the people we love," he said.

