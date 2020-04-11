Cynthia Bailey shows fans the secret to controlling her cravings during the running of the bulls and people protect her

Cynthia Bailey is spending all her days at home, just like the rest of the world, and she definitely knows how difficult it can be to maintain a healthy diet during these difficult times. She just shared a message telling her fans what she does to keep her cravings down.

'Check out the post he shared on his social media account below. Going back to these smoothies @flattummyco to help control my cravings while I'm locked up. They're loaded with all the good stuff, like 20 grams of protein, 22 vitamins and nutrients, and 50 fruits and vegetables, so instead of snacking on an unhealthy snack, I'm just having one of these shakes. I can feel good about my feeling, my body correct. Check them out while they have Buy 1 Get 1 Free. Cy 'Cynthia captioned her post.

One follower said, "Girl, you should know better than promoting crap that gives * teen * women false hope!"

One of Cynthia's fans told her that ‘Check it out for yourself! Diet / craving drinks are the lazy way to lose weight! You mention ingredients, but it also contains fillers, and that's the problem! Vegetable portion control and exercise is all one really needs along with the ability to rule your stomach and not let it rule. Control your mind and body will have to go on. Owner of a Fitness Center for retired women (ONLY for overweight women). I know you should make your coins, but not at the expense of the health of others.

Someone else said: ‘You look amazing so young! I'm 53 years old and you really represent us. "

Another commenter said: ‘The shakes are paying off. Keep up the good work. They look wonderful, I support you! And you're right about them. The sandwiches have a good ".

A follower said: ‘It's so unfair that you look like this during a quarantine! SMH, it's just not right! And someone else posted this: "I'm so ready to go that I'd like to ask what flavor is best for flat-bellied smoothies. I don't think I would like chocolate. # quarantine life ".

Apart from this, Cynthia told her fans that she is dreaming of a honeymoon with Mike Hill.



