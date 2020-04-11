COVID-19: the & # 39; smart stethoscope & # 39; of IIT-B researchers can hear heartbeats from a distance – Latest news

A team at the Indian Institute of Technology in Bombay (IIT-B) has developed a "digital stethoscope,quot; that can listen to and record heartbeats from a distance, minimizing the risk of health professionals contracting the new patients.

According to team members, the data or auscultated sound from a patient's chest is sent wirelessly to the doctor via Bluetooth, eliminating the need to get closer to take readings.

The IIT-B team received a patent for the device that records the auscultated sound and stores it as part of the patient's health record. This can be shared with other doctors for analysis and follow-up.

Operating a new company called "AyuDevice,quot; from the IIT's technology business incubator, the team has sent 1,000 stethoscopes to different hospitals and health centers across the country. The product has been developed with clinical contributions from doctors at Reliance Hospital and PD Hinduja Hospital.

"Patients diagnosed with coronavirus often experience shortness of breath, leading to acute respiratory distress syndrome. Doctors use a (traditional) stethoscope to listen to sounds in the chest such as wheezing and crackles that appear as the disease progresses." said one of the developers, Adarhsa K said.

However, this poses a risk to clinicians, as evidenced by the increase in reported infections among healthcare professionals managing patients with COVID-19, he said.



Giving details about the digital stethoscope, Adarsha said, "It consists of a tube connected to two headphones. The tube transmits sounds from the body while eliminating background noise that could interfere with the diagnosis."

"The second advantage is that the stethoscope can amplify and filter various sounds and translate them into an electronic signal, which can be further amplified for optimal listening," he said.

"The signal can be displayed like a phonocardiogram on a smartphone or laptop. By contrast, a normal stethoscope is limited when it comes to amplifying sounds and there is no way to record those sounds and share them from one place to another. Even the Viewing is not possible, which means that one cannot see the graph and identify abnormalities, "he added.

The death toll from the new coronavirus rose to 239 and the number of cases to 7,447 in the country on Saturday, according to the Union Ministry of Health.

Although the number of active cases of COVID-19 is 6,565, up to 642 people were cured and discharged and one had migrated, he said.