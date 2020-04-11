Coronavirus updates: Native Americans put the digital twist on traditions amid a pandemic – Up News Info

(AP) – Native Americans in the United States, including Minnesota, are hosting online and social distance events and posting dance videos as a way to offer hope and spiritual support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the weekend, jingle dress dancers and singers on the Bad River reservation in Wisconsin gathered in a casino parking lot and observed social estrangement while performing for community members watching from their cars, Indian reported. Country Today.

"Jingle dresses are medicinal dresses," said Jody Bigboy, a Bad River tribal judge who helped organize the event.

Other jingle dress dancers shared videos on social media sites in Montana, Arizona, the Dakotas, Canada, and elsewhere. And groups like Social Distance Powwow kept dancers, singers, vendors, and others connected on Facebook.

Community song and dance have always been a part of health and prayer for the natives, Indian Country Today reported. And the jingle dress, or zibaaska’iganagooday, the explosive-sounding dress in the Ojibwe language, in particular has a long history of healing.

While accepted by many tribes, its origins are based in the country of Ojibwe, which includes Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Ontario, Canada, the site reported.

According to the teachings transmitted through oral history, an Ojibwe father had a dream whose daughter was very ill. A woman in the dream danced on spring steps, always keeping one foot on the ground. She was wearing a dress covered in pieces of metal that created explosive sounds.

The father built the dress, and his daughter wore it and danced like the woman in the dream. She began to feel better and eventually recovered.

The dance gained a reputation for healing and spread to communities across the country of Ojibwe and beyond.

"When jingles start singing, we think they help bring our prayers and songs to the Creator," said Bigboy. "Dancing can offer hope and healing for those who need it."

For Saturday's powwow, Bigboy said he made a call on Facebook asking if people wanted to participate, and more than 30 dancers signed up.

The tribe loaned the group the orange safety cones to mark a dance circle.

"Organizing the dance was super organic," said Lynn Maday Bigboy, coordinator of youth services for Bad River. "It offered a good way to offer healing to our community and to the world."

