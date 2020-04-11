Coronavirus Survivor Credits Experimental Treatment of Artificial Antibodies for Recovery – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Samantha Mottet does not remember much of the weeks she fought against COVID-19.

"I was so tired that I was sleeping and I didn't even realize how sick I was," she said. "I literally slept constantly."

The 55-year-old Seal Beach woman said she started showing symptoms in mid-March, when she stopped eating and drinking and developed a fever. A little over a week after testing positive, she was admitted to the UCLA Medical Center.

"My husband said he had been vomiting and having diarrhea and I didn't even know it," said Mottet. "That entire week was just a complete blur for me."

Mottet was using a ventilator in the ICU, where doctors tried two treatments that didn't work. It was then that his doctor and family approached Dr. Otto Yang, professor of medicine at UCLA's David Geffen School of Medicine, who is leading a clinical trial of a drug called "leronlimab."

MORE: New pilot COVID-19 antibody test begins Friday throughout Los Angeles County

Investigators are administering the drug to COVID-19 patients across the country as a potential new treatment, and Yang offered Mottet a place at his trial.

Yang said that "leronlimab,quot; is an artificial antibody that works against the second phase of COVID-19. This is when the body's immune system overreacts in response to the virus. It is given through an injection under the skin.

"That reaction causes a lot of collateral damage, so much of the inflammation in the lungs that makes people unable to breathe is this collateral damage," said Yang. "So the idea is that it will reduce the amount of inflammation in the lungs."

At this point, doctors cannot know for sure whether "leronlimab,quot; is solely responsible for Mottet's recovery. However, Yang said he believes there is strong evidence to support this theory.

"Within 24 hours, he started requiring less oxygen in the fans, and 48 hours after that, he was able to completely get out of the fan," Yang said. "Then, a couple of days after that, he didn't need oxygen at all."

"Leronlimab,quot; is currently undergoing FDA approval to treat HIV. The researchers hope that it will soon be useful in fighting the coronavirus.

Mottet believes that "leronlimab,quot; is the reason he is going home from the hospital today.

"This coronavirus really brought me down," he said. "But the drug, in my opinion, has done a wonderful job bringing me back."