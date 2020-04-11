Coronavirus in Minnesota: The number of COVID-19 cases jumps to 1,336; 7 most reported deaths – Up News Info

COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Minnesota, bringing the state's death toll to 57.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced Friday that the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the state reached 1,336, 94 more than Thursday. This is the biggest jump in a single day in cases since the outbreak began in the state just over a month ago.

Still, health officials have consistently warned that the actual number of infections in the state is likely much higher, as testing has been limited.

So far, more than 33,000 people have been screened in Minnesota. Of those who tested positive, 732 are recovering and no longer need to be isolated. Meanwhile, 143 are battling the pathogen at the hospital, with 64 patients in intensive care beds, one in the past 24 hours.

Several of the deaths in Minnesota occurred with patients living in long-term care facilities. (Officials have identified facilities affected by COVID-19 here.) The median age of those killed by the disease is 87 years. However, a central Minnesota funeral home says a 38-year-old man died of the coronavirus again over the weekend.

On friday @mnhealth Call: 36 of the 57 deaths in Minnesota were people living in collective care settings. They are considered "hotspots,quot; in our state with 82 facilities having at least 1, if not more, positive cases of #COVID ー 19 @Up News Info – Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) April 10, 2020

On Thursday, the Health Department responded to media reports saying officials are counting deaths in Minnesota.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said there has been "confusion,quot; over official guidelines on attributing deaths to COVID-19.

"(The guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) are detailed, it's trying to correct records that were not clear, for very good reasons, I think, to get the most accurate count we can," he said. "It is not in any way about inflating the numbers."

She said the notion that there are incentives to exaggerate the number of deaths, an idea that has been widely shared on social media, was not true.

"There is absolutely no policy or political motivation to increase the number of reported deaths," said Malcolm.

Earlier this week, Governor Tim Walz extended the order to stay home in Minnesota until May 4 while making some changes to how the business could operate. Now back to work are landscaping services and garden stores.

The governor says the order and its enforcement of social distancing are buying time for the state's health care providers to prepare for when Minnesota sees its peak COVID-19 case level.

The disease, which originated in Wuhan, China, last year, attacks the victim's lungs. The disease causes mild symptoms for most people, but it can be fatal to the elderly or people with compromised lungs. In some of the main metropolitan communities of the EE. In the USA, the communities most affected are usually people of color.

According to researchers, the current death toll in the US USA It has exceeded 16,000, more than any other country except Italy.

