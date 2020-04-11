APPLE VALLEY, Minnesota (Up News Info) – When Governor Tim Walz issued the Minnesota home stay order, he made garden companies and garden centers officially "essential,quot; services.

So on Saturday, many garden centers across the state opened their doors for the first time since the stay-at-home order was established. Pahl's Apple Valley Market is one such garden center.

"This is my favorite time of year. The joy on people's faces is something you cannot explain. The fact that I couldn't see it until today, you get excited, but it will be fun to see that interaction now, "said general manager Jack Pahl.

The company has been doing everything possible to keep its employees and customers safe. They are sterilizing all of the cars, creating one-way traffic inside with arrows on the ground, employees wearing masks, and started a new online ordering system with a pick-up service.

But, now that people can buy again, it's a huge game changer.

"I don't think many people like buying flowers online. We buy with our eyes, we always have as consumers, but especially with plants. They all have their own, you could have a thousand plants with the same appearance and one person finds beauty in that plant, ”said Pahl.

Just ask Courtney White, "That's part of the process. Looking at all (the flowers) and spending all this time choosing the right one. It doesn't matter, though," White said.

She is an avid planter and loves being able to buy again.

"The CEO of Bachmann once said, and it's true that,quot; plants don't need people, people need plants. "It's the emotional drive. I think we all yearn for it right now! White said.

Pahls will open only for its senior customers on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. at 10 a.m. starting this Tuesday, April 14.