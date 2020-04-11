Coronavirus in Minnesota: Mayo Clinic to temporarily suspend some staff members and cut wages – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Mayo Clinic announced Friday that it will temporarily suspend some of its staff and cut wages for all non-hourly employees amid the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

Management says the decision was necessary because of the financial impact of adjusting operations to focus on COVID-19.

“The decision to proactively postpone elective patient care was the right one, but it removed most of our revenue while making critical investments to develop and expand testing, conduct research to help stop the pandemic, and realign our facilities and care equipment to treat patients with COVID-19 ".

According to the press release, full payment and benefits will be provided to staff until April 28, when the changes will be made.

Most Mayo Clinic nurses are compensated for their work time, along with desk assistants, environmental services, and laboratory or radiology technicians, according to a spokesperson. This means that your wages will not be cut.

The Mayo Clinic CEO and CAO will have a 20% pay cut, while direct reports from the CEO and CAO will have a 15% pay cut. Consultants and senior managers will have a 10% pay cut, and allied health care personnel will have a 7% pay cut.

Of the approximately 70,000 people who work for Mayo Clinic in the United States, approximately a third will have salary cuts.

The organization says it will not know the number of staff that are suspended until the end of April or the beginning of May.

It is unknown when Mayo Clinic operations will return to normal.