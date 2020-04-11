Coronavirus in Minnesota: Easter dinner turns into sidewalk takeaway – Up News Info

Easter is typically one of the busiest holidays for the restaurant industry, but with all of its dining rooms closed at the moment, many are preparing take-out Easter meals.

Many Twin Cities chefs began preparing take-out and bake meals for pickup earlier in the week, and online orders began to flood in at various locations, including Red Cow, which had purchased more than 300 Easter meals, and The Lexington in St. Paul, who sold all their Easter dinners.

"The rush to order came quickly, so we had to figure out how we were going to organize the entire pickup," said Michael Giacomini of Red Cow. He says they had to restructure their entire bar area to make it more efficient for Easter customers.

"We printed all the orders and you can see that we have them alphabetically so that people can call when they are here or some have come in. We have X on the floor, so we are practicing our social distancing," said Giacomini.

In all of these restaurants, customers pay a price for the Easter menu, which includes the main course, side dishes, and dessert.

“We were making a tender dinner of tenderloin and ham. So you have to choose between one of them, and then they all come with cheese and potato croquettes, green bean stew, carrots and roasted onions, and then our carrot cake, "said Giacomini.

Italian cuisine is breaking the tradition of Easter food at DiGidio & # 39; s in St. Paul.

His parking lot had a steady stream of customers picking up their meals on the sidewalk on Friday night. Owner Jason Tschida says it's not too late to get one of his take-out and bake Easter meals, but he should do it before Sunday.

"We will keep going until we run out of stock. We are trying to update everything online as fast as we can if we run out of something," said Tschida.

For a complete list of Twin Cities restaurants that do sidewalk pickups, click here.