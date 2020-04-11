Coronavirus in Minnesota: DNR temporarily closes Grand Portage State Park due to COVID-19 – Up News Info

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has temporarily closed Grand Portage State Park along the Canadian border on the north shore of Lake Superior.

The DNR took the action at the request of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, and in accordance with the order to remain in the home of Governor Walz. The Band requested that the DNR close the park to the public due to concerns about the health risks raised by COVID-19 and nonessential trips to the park.

The closure of the park includes the closure of the associated rest area and the welcome center. Visitors are encouraged to check the DNR website for current conditions and closings before going out to recreate.