Coronavirus in Minnesota: Businesses struggling to survive – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – At The Tavern on Main, a cafe and bar in downtown Litchfield, Minnesota, Bethany and Michael Lee had to fire 13 workers while trying to save their business during COVID's disruptive "social distancing,quot; – 19 crisis.

The Lee's had to close their dining area, which also functions as a popular bar in the evening. But they've been selling enough take-out food orders to generate about a quarter of their regular business – enough, they hope, to get them until things are back to normal.

The business only got more challenging this week when workers began digging on the road in front of the restaurant as part of a downtown redevelopment project that could take several months. "The real problem is that we are still paying bills and taxes for that period of time when we were super busy," said Bethany Lee. "So if we can get over that hump, hopefully the road work won't crush us."

Many companies in this town of Meeker County have, of course, had to shut down or direct their employees to work remotely in an effort to comply with Governor Tim Walz's request that people stay home until 4. of May.

Meanwhile, some of the companies deemed "essential,quot; and allowed to remain open have also had to adapt, certainly glad to be open, but they also operate with smaller staff or reduced services.

Bob's owner Bob Tanner's bikes have been able to keep his cafeteria / cafeteria open on the eastern edge of town, along Highway 12. When asked if it was a stroke of luck to be considered "essential,quot;, He said, "Well, I don't believe in luck. I serve a God who is in control, you know?

The business was not working: the drive-thru was busy on a recent Tuesday, the bike shop was slow, but Tanner was hoping for rapid change based on what he had been learning about efforts to contain the pandemic in other countries. He has several new bikes in stock for what he said would generally be a very busy time of year.

"We are running around 30% (of normal business) across the board," he said. "It has definitely slowed things down dramatically."

Nearby, the AmericInn by Wyndham, a 38-room hotel on the north side of Highway 12, also remained open. Recently, a construction team has stayed at the hotel, helping to keep it afloat, general manager Abby Hemingway said, but the number of business travelers staying at the hotel has been reduced. "We are still open, but it is a little slower than our normal March and April," he said.

An employee who runs the hotel's breakfast area has been fired but will likely be rehired when the business stabilizes, he said. Only three cars stopped in the parking lot on a recent Tuesday afternoon.

Judy Hulterstrum, executive director of the Litchfield Area Chamber of Commerce, said the business community was suffering, no doubt, but also sharing in a sense of solidarity. "It is a really difficult time right now because of the uncertainty," he said, "but we stay as positive as we can."

Some restaurants have closed entirely, he said. However, grocery stores are still vibrant and several manufacturers have been able to continue their operations, including Doosan Bobcat, Minnesota Rubber & Plastics and IRD Glass, he said.

About 65 people work for IRD Glass, a manufacturer of precision glass components whose clients include the defense and aerospace industries, said Todd Anderson, the company's vice president of business development.

Like many counties in Minnesota, Meeker County, through its economic development authority, offers emergency loans for companies that have had to shut down or slow down. Litchfield is the largest city in the county with 6,200 people.

At The Tavern on Main, Bethany Lee mopped the floors and took out the trash on a Tuesday morning while her husband cooked. The Lees bought the place 3 1/2 years ago and renovated it to reach a wide swath of patrons, from retirees coming for breakfast to younger ones who later arrive at Craft Beers Castle Danger and Organ Grinder.

They hope to get all of their employees back once things are back to normal. Meanwhile, they have helped their workers apply for unemployment insurance. (More than 255,000 Minnesotans have applied for benefits since mid-March, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development.)

For now, the Lees will continue to work on 10-hour days, preparing around 80 meals each afternoon. "It's working, so far," said Bethany Lee. "It is a small enough town that the options are limited, which is why people come here. That helps."

