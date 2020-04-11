Coronavirus in Minnesota: 1,427 people contracted COVID-19 and 64 patients died from it – Up News Info

The Minnesota Department of Health says 7 more people have died from COVID-19-related causes, bringing the state's total number of deaths to 64. In their daily update, state health authorities said 1,427 people in total have now positive for the disease. That marks a 91 increase from Friday.

The actual number of COVID-19 infections could be significantly higher, as testing has been severely limited across the country.

So far, 35,404 people in total have been screened for coronaviruses in Minnesota. 33,977 of those tests were negative. Of the positive tests, 793 people have recovered and no longer need to be isolated. At the same time, 145 patients are currently in the hospital, with 69 included in intensive care beds.

MDH says a portion of the deaths in Minnesota occurred among patients who lived in long-term care facilities. They have published a list of all known COVID-19 outbreak facilities.

Health experts have said the virus is highly contagious, which is why social distancing is necessary, and also why the spread of COVID-19 is more likely in crowded living settings, schools, and other large gatherings.

On Saturday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio made national headlines when he announced that all New York schools will be closed for the rest of the year. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has not made that official here yet, but has already said the decision is "likely."

The researchers are working on predicting how COVID-19 can spread in Minnesota. On Friday they released information on how they do their job in an effort to be more transparent.

The disease, which originated in Wuhan, China, attacks a person's lungs. That is why there is currently a great need for ventilators (medical devices that can help a weakened person breathe). In most cases, the disease causes mild symptoms, and many patients have been completely asymptomatic. However, it can be fatal in the elderly, people with underlying health problems, or people with a history of smoking. In some of the main metropolitan communities of the EE. In the USA, the communities most affected have been people of color.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is recommended that you wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your eyes or nose unnecessarily.