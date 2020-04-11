coronavirus: Google will show virtual healthcare options in Search, Maps – Latest news

With COVID-19 blocking, many people cannot seek medical advice and with this in mind, Google is introducing two new features in Search and Maps "over the next week,quot; that will make it easier for people to connect to healthcare options virtual.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, many healthcare providers are reducing or stopping in-person visits for a variety of patient needs, from treating chronic conditions to behavioral health services and evaluating symptoms of cough and cold.

Health care providers like hospitals, doctors, and mental health professionals in the US USA They can now enter a virtual care offer into their Business Profile, so that people looking for their local provider, for example, can see the "get care online,quot; link in Search and Maps

"Clicking on this link will take people to that provider's virtual healthcare website, where they can find more information and, in many cases, schedule a virtual healthcare visit with a provider," Google said in a statement on Friday. .

Telephone or video conferencing health consultations not only help alleviate tension in doctor's offices and emergency rooms, but are also recommended as an important way to protect patients and staff against COVID-19.

To help communicate changes that may affect someone's visit, Google automatically displays a link directly to the health providers' COVID-19 information page in Search & Maps.

"We have put together best practices on how healthcare providers can update their websites and provide COVID-19 information on Google My Business," said Julie Black, director of product management at Google Health.

Starting as a pilot in the US In the US, Google will also begin to showcase widely available virtual care platforms directly in Search to make it easier for people to access virtual tours.

People will be able to view widely available virtual healthcare platforms directly on Search, as well as the out-of-pocket cost of a visit.

Google Cloud also supports healthcare providers with infrastructure and technology solutions.

This includes helping clinicians remotely assist patients with HIPAA-compliant G Suite products (including using Google Meet for telehealth or virtual visits), deploying virtual agents to answer COVID-19 related questions, and helping with Capacity planning and forecasting demand for key medical services supplies to better manage their supply chains.

