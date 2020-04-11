Corey Feldman says he has enough footage for a second movie by announcing the new trailer and relaunch date for (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys

Corey Feldman says he has enough material for a second movie and while the audience waits to see if he does a second part of his groundbreaking documentary, they will have another chance to see his movie. (My) truth: The rape of 2 Coreys. There is no doubt that Corey Feldman has been silenced in Hollywood and has fought tooth and nail to make his voice heard. He first told authorities about the Hollywood industry men who sexually abused him in 1993. The Santa Barbara Sherrif's office was so excited to press charges against Michael Jackson (whom Corey Feldman says he never sexually abused him. ) who ignored the details Corey gave them about His real abusers.

Authorities did not forward that information to the Los Angeles Police Department so that action could be taken. If that information had been released and the LAPD investigated Corey's allegations in 1992, it could have changed a lot for both Corey Feldman and Corey Haim. Who knows what that would have meant for Corey, who was dealing with his own consequences from the consequences of being sexually abused.

Corey Haim is no longer here to seek justice. He passed away in 2010 from complications due to pneumonia. Corey Feldman is still here, and he continues to tell his story of abuse to anyone who hears it.

Regardless of how many people try to stop it, and the methods used to silence it are relentless.

On the day of the grand premiere of Corey Feldman, its official website, along with the site where viewers who bought a ticket would have seen the movie stream live online, was attacked by a DDoS attack by hackers. Those who attended the live premiere at the Directors Guild watched the film while those at home were denied the opportunity.

To make matters worse, pirated copies of the documentary flooded YouTube, so those who worked on the film, including director Brian Herzlinger, saw their work devalued. Corey Feldman has made no secret of what loss of income means to him, especially when he raised funds and then did a reality show to secure enough money to make the film.

(My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys had a production budget of $ 1.5 million.

You can check out the second teaser Corey Feldman released promoting the film's relaunch below.

At this point, it is unclear if Corey Feldman will be making a second documentary.

You can buy tickets for (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys Starting April 18, 2020, on the official website: mytruthdoc.com.

The film will begin airing on April 22, 2020 and will be available for one month.

Ad %MINIFYHTML8e13e4ba3911679e91e54c7d633c6dfb21% %MINIFYHTML8e13e4ba3911679e91e54c7d633c6dfb21%

Disclosure: Charisse Van Horn has had personal interaction and communication with Corey Feldman, members of the Wolfpack, including Bobby Wolfe and members of Feldfam. She has never had a private, personal interaction with Judy Haim.



Post views:

two