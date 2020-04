Congresswoman Barbara Lee spoke with BR host Jan Mabry about the coronavirus, its impact on African Americans and communities of color, and the work it is doing by its constituents and all Americans to ensure its recovery. economic.

Representative Lee tells voters who need immediate help to call their district office directly at (510) 763-0370. Also, visit their website, read.house.gov/coronavirus, for a list of links to important federal, state, and local resources.