Colton Underwood is unrecognizable after Cassie Randolph cuts her hair

For a second, we thought it was still Day of the Innocents.
What was meant to be a quick cut for Colton Underwoodthe hair turned out to be quite A transforming look.
Friday the first Single star took to Instagram to share that he left girlfriend Cassie Randolph He cut his hair, adding that "(it) is safe to say that he won this battle and that I will wear a hat for a while."
"He is afraid of trimmers, this is not going to go well for me," Colton says in the video. "Oh boy, here we go."
"I'm sweating," Cassie says as she holds up the clippers. "Very good, ladies and gentlemen."
Did the end work? A new 'make' that will leave fans speechless and jaw-dropping. The 28-year-old shared a photo of the "back cut,quot; of the haircut Cassie gave her and it seems she didn't finish what she started.
After his "quarantine,quot; haircut, Colton ran out of hair on the top of his head and a bold amount of hair on his sides.
"For those of you who say it's false, this is me today," she wrote alongside a selfie in her Instagram Stories.
He added: "I keep my hat on all day."
The bad haircut aside, it's good to see Colton in better spirits after sharing that he has "fully recovered,quot; after testing positive for COVID-19 in March.
"I just want to take a second and thank this beautiful woman and her family for taking such good care of me," Colton wrote alongside a photo with Cassie on Instagram. "Not only physically, but mentally as well (and I'm probably the highest maintenance patient). She is hardworking, passionate, understanding, kind and has the biggest heart.
He continued, "His family opened their doors to us while we were in quarantine and through everything we kept together. I fully recovered from the coronavirus and also managed to keep the whole family healthy."
You can see Cassie giving Colton that epic haircut here on instagram.
%MINIFYHTML609df51f78a35435691d9614ba45cda911%%MINIFYHTML609df51f78a35435691d9614ba45cda912%