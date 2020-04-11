Colton Underwood is unrecognizable after Cassie Randolph cuts her hair

For a second, we thought it was still Day of the Innocents.

What was meant to be a quick cut for Colton Underwoodthe hair turned out to be quite A transforming look.

Friday the first Single star took to Instagram to share that he left girlfriend Cassie Randolph He cut his hair, adding that "(it) is safe to say that he won this battle and that I will wear a hat for a while."

"He is afraid of trimmers, this is not going to go well for me," Colton says in the video. "Oh boy, here we go."

"I'm sweating," Cassie says as she holds up the clippers. "Very good, ladies and gentlemen."

Did the end work? A new 'make' that will leave fans speechless and jaw-dropping. The 28-year-old shared a photo of the "back cut,quot; of the haircut Cassie gave her and it seems she didn't finish what she started.